Coverage Initiated for Endonovo Therapeutics via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV), an innovative biotechnology company developing a bioelectronic approach to regenerative medicine, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



Endonovo’s non-invasive medical devices are designed to deliver its proprietary Electroceutical™ Therapy for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system disorders. Endonovo's Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse® is FDA-cleared for the promotion of the palliative treatment of post-surgical pain and edema (swelling) and CE Marked for the promotion of wound healing and the palliative treatment of post-surgical pain and edema, and has received CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current pipeline of clinical-stage Electroceutical™ Therapies targets cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system disorders, including ischemic heart disease, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple sclerosis.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Endonovo, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“While Endonovo focuses on the advancement of its products to improve the patient’s post-operative experience, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.Endonovo.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

