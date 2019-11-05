ENDRA Life Sciences to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 /ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced that its third quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 844-602-0380

International Dial-in Number: 862-298-0970

Replay Dial-in Number: 877-481-4010

Replay International Dial-in Number: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 56751

A telephone replay will be available November 13, 2019 through 4:30 p.m. ET on November 27, 2019.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50Xlower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MacDougall

Christi Waarich

(781) 235-3060

endra@macbiocom.com

