Endurance International Group Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

02/07/2019 | 07:06am EST

Fiscal Year 2018

  • GAAP revenue of $1.145 billion
  • Net income of $4.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $338.1 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $182.6 million
  • Free cash flow of $129.2 million
  • Total subscribers on platform were approximately 4.802 million at December 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter 2018

  • GAAP revenue of $282.4 million
  • Net income of $12.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $79.3 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $49.0 million
  • Free cash flow of $23.6 million

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

"I am pleased with our financial performance in 2018.  The Endurance team made substantial strategic and operational progress while delivering to our 2018 integrated operating plan," commented Jeffrey H. Fox, president and chief executive officer at Endurance International Group.  "In 2019, we will continue to simplify our operations and maintain focus on increasing the value we deliver to customers on our strategic brands, which we believe provides a foundation for growth."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

  • For fiscal year 2018, revenue was $1.145 billion, a decrease of 3 percent compared to $1.177 billion in fiscal 2017.  Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $282.4 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to $294.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • For fiscal year 2018, net income was $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $99.8 million for fiscal 2017.  Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.8 million compared to net income of $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • For fiscal year 2018, net income attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was $4.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $107.3 million, or $(0.78) per diluted share, for fiscal 2017.  Net income attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 was $338.1 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to $350.8 million in fiscal 2017.  Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $79.3 million, a decrease of 16 percent compared to $94.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2018 was $182.6 million, a decrease of 9 percent compared to $201.3 million for fiscal 2017.  Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $49.0 million, a decrease of 32 percent compared to $72.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment, for fiscal year 2018 was $129.2 million, a decrease of 14 percent compared to $150.8 million in fiscal 2017.  Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $23.6 million, a decrease of 61 percent compared to $59.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • During fiscal 2018, the company reduced the balance of its term loan by $100.8 million.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights

  • Total subscribers on platform at December 31, 2018 were approximately 4.802 million, compared to approximately 4.852 million subscribers at September 30, 2018 and 5.051 million subscribers at December 31, 2017.  See “Total Subscribers” below.
  • Average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for fiscal year 2018 was $19.37, compared to $18.82 for fiscal year 2017.  ARPS for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $19.50, compared to $19.28 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fiscal 2019 Guidance

The company is providing the following guidance as of the date of this release, February 7, 2019.  For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company expects:

 2018 Actual
As reported		Guidance
(as of February 7, 2019)
GAAP revenue$1.145 billion$1.140 to $1.160 billion
Adjusted EBITDA$338 million$310 to $330 million
Free cash flow$129 million$115 to $125 million

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.  A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Endurance International Group’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results teleconference and webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 7, 2019.  To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial (888) 734-0328 at least ten minutes prior to the call.  Endurance International Group will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.endurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, develop projections and make strategic business decisions.  A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or includes amounts that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. For example, adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, which has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the additional information about adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow shown below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net (loss) income, excluding the impact of interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization of other intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, transaction expenses and charges, (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities, impairment of other long-lived assets, SEC investigations reserve, and shareholder litigation reserve. We view adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure and believe it helps investors evaluate and compare our core operating performance from period to period.

Free Cash Flow, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment. We believe that FCF provides investors with an indicator of our ability to generate positive cash flows after meeting our obligations with regard to capital expenditures (including financed equipment).

Key Operating Metrics

Total Subscribers - We define total subscribers as the approximate number of subscribers that, as of the end of a period, are identified as subscribing directly to our products on a paid basis, excluding accounts that access our solutions via resellers or that purchase only domain names from us. Subscribers of more than one brand, and subscribers with more than one distinct billing relationship or subscription with us, are counted as separate subscribers. Total subscribers for a period reflects adjustments to add or subtract subscribers as we integrate acquisitions and/or are otherwise able to identify subscribers that meet, or do not meet, this definition of total subscribers. There were no adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average Revenue Per Subscriber (ARPS) - We calculate ARPS as the amount of revenue we recognize in a period, including marketing development funds and other revenue not received from subscribers, divided by the average of the number of total subscribers at the beginning of the period and at the end of the period, which we refer to as average subscribers for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. See definition of “Total Subscribers” above.  ARPS does not represent an exact measure of the average amount a subscriber spends with us each month, since our calculation of ARPS is impacted by revenues generated by non-subscribers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for fiscal year 2019; our belief that our continuing efforts to simplify our operations and increase the value we deliver to customers will provide a foundation for growth;; and our expected financial and operational performance in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “continue,” “positions,” “confident,” and variations of such words or words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the possibility that our financial guidance may differ from expectations; the possibility that our planned investment initiatives will not result in the anticipated benefits to our business; the possibility that we will continue to experience decreases in our subscriber base; an adverse impact on our business from litigation or regulatory proceedings; an adverse impact on our business from our substantial indebtedness and the cost of servicing our debt; the rate of growth of the Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) market for our solutions; our inability to grow our subscriber base, increase sales to our existing subscribers, or retain our existing subscribers; system or Internet failures; our inability to maintain or improve our competitive position or market share; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and other reports we file with the SEC.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc.  Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact:
Angela White
Endurance International Group
(781) 852-3450
ir@endurance.com 

Press Contact:
Kristen Andrews
Endurance International Group
(781) 482-5809
press@endurance.com 



 Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$66,493  $88,644 
Restricted cash2,625  1,932 
Accounts receivable15,945  12,205 
Prepaid domain name registry fees53,805  56,779 
Prepaid commissions  41,458 
Prepaid and refundable taxes4,367  7,235 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets23,908  27,855 
Total current assets167,143  236,108 
Property and equipment—net95,452  92,275 
Goodwill1,850,582  1,849,065 
Other intangible assets—net455,440  352,516 
Deferred financing costs3,189  2,656 
Investments15,267  15,000 
Prepaid domain name registry fees, net of current portion10,806  11,207 
Prepaid commissions, net of current portion  42,472 
Other assets2,155  5,208 
Total assets$2,600,034  $2,606,507 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable11,058  12,449 
Accrued expenses78,601  79,279 
Accrued taxes338  2,498 
Accrued interest24,457  25,259 
Deferred revenue361,940  371,758 
Current portion of notes payable33,945  31,606 
Current portion of financed equipment7,630  8,379 
Deferred consideration—short term4,365  2,425 
Other current liabilities4,031  3,147 
Total current liabilities526,365  536,800 
Long-term deferred revenue90,972  96,140 
Notes payable—long term, net of original issue discounts of $25,811 and $21,349, and deferred financing costs of $37,736 and $31,992, respectively1,858,300  1,770,055 
Financed equipment—long term7,719   
Deferred tax liability19,696  16,457 
Deferred consideration—long term3,551  1,364 
Other liabilities10,426  11,237 
Total liabilities2,517,029  2,432,053 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred Stock—par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   
Common Stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 140,190,695 and 143,444,515 shares issued at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 140,190,695 and 143,444,178 outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively14  14 
Additional paid-in capital931,033  961,235 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(541) (3,211)
Accumulated deficit(847,501) (783,584)
Total stockholders’ equity83,005  174,454 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,600,034  $2,606,507 
        


Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2017 2018 2017 2018
Revenue$294,250  $282,395  $1,176,867  $1,145,291 
Cost of revenue149,733  127,140  603,930  520,737 
Gross profit144,517  155,255  572,937  624,554 
Operating expense:       
Sales and marketing66,306  67,691  277,460  265,424 
Engineering and development18,379  23,421  78,772  87,980 
General and administrative33,043  28,992  163,972  124,204 
Impairment of goodwill12,129    12,129   
Transaction expenses    773   
Total operating expense129,857  120,104  533,106  477,608 
Income from operations14,660  35,151  39,831  146,946 
Other income (expense):       
Other income (loss), net    (600)  
Interest income230  369  736  1,089 
Interest expense(36,120) (37,557) (157,142) (149,480)
Total other expense—net(35,890) (37,188) (157,006) (148,391)
Loss before income taxes and equity earnings of unconsolidated entities(21,230) (2,037) (117,175) (1,445)
Income tax benefit(28,665) (15,072) (17,281) (6,246)
Income (loss) before equity earnings of unconsolidated entities7,435  13,035  (99,894) 4,801 
Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net of tax(38) 265  (110) 267 
Net income (loss)$7,473  $12,770  $(99,784) $4,534 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest    277   
Excess accretion of non-controlling interest    7,247   
Total net loss attributable to non-controlling interest    7,524   
Net income (loss) attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.$7,473  $12,770  $(107,308) $4,534 
Comprehensive income (loss):       
Foreign currency translation adjustments107  256  3,091  (2,233)
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of taxes of $192 and ($763)  and $11 and ($137) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively343  (2,433) 34  (437)
Total comprehensive income (loss)$7,923  $10,593  $(104,183) $1,864 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—basic$0.05  $0.09  $(0.78) $0.03 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—diluted$0.05  $0.09  $(0.78) $0.03 
Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—basic138,921,118  143,415,944  137,322,201  142,316,993 
Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—diluted141,307,988  145,228,986  137,322,201  145,669,760 
            


Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2017 2018 2017 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income (loss)$7,473  $12,770  $(99,784) $4,534 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation of property and equipment14,452  11,454  55,185  48,207 
Amortization of other intangible assets from acquisitions35,800  25,258  140,354  103,148 
Amortization of deferred financing costs1,913  1,746  7,316  6,454 
Amortization of net present value of deferred consideration128  62  632  373 
Amortization of original issuance discount1,069  1,096  3,860  4,305 
Impairment of long-lived assets4,883    18,731   
Impairment of  investments    600   
Impairment of goodwill12,129    12,129   
Stock-based compensation11,252  7,132  60,001  29,064 
Deferred tax benefit(26,700) (19,277) (22,807) (10,438)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets2  7  (315) 198 
Gain from unconsolidated entities(38)   (110)  
Loss of unconsolidated entities  265    267 
Financing costs expensed    5,487  1,228 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    992  331 
Dividend from minority interest    100   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable(2,230) 1,929  (3,102) 3,616 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets3,396  (8,726) 5,435  (11,759)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses15,643  25,060  8,334  9,339 
Deferred revenue(6,765) (9,817) 8,235  (6,315)
Net cash provided by operating activities72,407  48,959  201,273  182,552 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of property and equipment(10,967) (23,537) (43,062) (45,880)
Proceeds from sale of assets238    530  6 
Purchases of intangible assets  (8) (1,966) (8)
Net cash used in investing activities(10,729) (23,545) (44,498) (45,882)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of term loan    1,693,007  1,580,305 
Repayment of term loan(64,487) (25,000) (1,797,634) (1,681,094)
Payment of financing costs    (6,304) (1,580)
Payment of deferred consideration(25)   (5,433) (4,500)
Payment of redeemable non-controlling interest liability    (25,000)  
Principal payments on financed equipment(1,711) (1,830) (7,390) (7,439)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options501  131  2,049  887 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities(65,722) (26,699) (146,705) (113,421)
Net effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(6) 355  2,150  (1,791)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(4,050) (930) 12,220  21,458 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:       
Beginning of period73,168  91,506  56,898  69,118 
End of period$69,118  $90,576  $69,118  $90,576 
Supplemental cash flow information:       
Interest paid$22,281  $24,006  $141,157  $134,145 
Income taxes paid$(589) $416  $3,369  $4,141 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:       
Assets acquired under equipment financing$12,408  $1,179  $15,536  $1,179 
                


GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2017 2018 2017 2018
Net income (loss)$7,473  $12,770  $(99,784) $4,534 
Interest expense, net(1)35,890  37,188  156,406  148,391 
Income tax expense (benefit)(28,665) (15,072) (17,281) (6,246)
Depreciation14,452  11,454  55,185  48,207 
Amortization of other intangible assets35,800  25,258  140,354  103,148 
Stock-based compensation11,252  7,132  60,001  29,064 
Restructuring expenses1,226  347  15,810  3,368 
Transaction expenses and charges    773   
(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities(38) 265  (110) 267 
Impairment of other long-lived assets17,012    31,460   
SEC investigations reserve    8,000   
Shareholder litigation reserve      7,325 
Adjusted EBITDA$94,402  $79,342  $350,814  $338,058 
                

(1) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and interest income.


GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation – Free Cash Flow

The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow (“FCF”) (all data in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2017  2018  2017  2018 
Cash flow from operations$72,407  $48,959  $201,273  $182,552 
Less:       
Capital expenditures and financed equipment(1)(12,678) (25,367) (50,452) (53,319)
        
Free cash flow$59,729  $23,592  $150,821  $129,233 
                

(1) Capital expenditures during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 includes $1.7 million and $7.4 million of principal payments under a three year agreement for equipment financing. Capital expenditures during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 includes $1.8 million and $7.4 million of principal payments under a two year agreement for equipment financing. The remaining balance on the equipment financing is $8.4 million as of December 31, 2018.


Average Revenue Per Subscriber - Calculation and Segment Detail

We present our financial results in the following three segments:

  • Web presence. The web presence segment consists primarily of our web hosting brands and related products such as website security, website design tools and services, and e-commerce products.
  • Email marketing. The email marketing segment consists of Constant Contact email marketing tools and related products and the SinglePlatform digital storefront product.
  • Domain. The domain segment consists of domain-focused brands and certain web hosting brands that are aligned with our domain-focused brands. This segment sells domain names and domain management services to resellers and end users, as well as premium domain names, and also generates advertising revenue from domain name parking.

The following table presents the calculation of ARPS, on a consolidated basis and by segment (all data in thousands, except ARPS data):

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2017 2018 2017 2018
Consolidated revenue$294,250  $282,395  $1,176,867  $1,145,291 
Consolidated total subscribers5,051  4,802  5,051  4,802 
Consolidated average subscribers5,087  4,827  5,211  4,927 
Consolidated average revenue per subscriber (ARPS)$19.28  $19.50  $18.82  $19.37 
        
Web presence revenue$158,332  $147,712  $641,993  $605,315 
Web presence subscribers3,849  3,639  3,849  3,639 
Web presence average subscribers3,903  3,661  4,024  3,744 
Web presence ARPS$13.52  $13.45  $13.29  $13.47 
        
Email marketing revenue$102,849  $103,340  $401,250  $410,052 
Email marketing subscribers519  497  519  497 
Email marketing average subscribers521  498  531  508 
Email marketing ARPS$65.79  $69.22  $62.92  $67.28 
        
Domain revenue$33,069  $31,343  $133,624  $129,924 
Domain subscribers683  666  683  666 
Domain average subscribers663  668  656  675 
Domain ARPS$16.63  $15.63  $16.98  $16.05 
 


The following table presents a reconciliation by segment of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands):

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
 Web presenceEmail
marketing		DomainTotal
  
Revenue(1)$147,712 $103,340 $31,343 $282,395 
Gross profit$72,441 $73,114 $9,700 $155,255 
     
Net income (loss)$(1,985)$16,278 $(1,523)$12,770 
Interest expense, net(2)$17,453 $17,451 $2,284 $37,188 
Income tax benefit$(5,921)$(7,894)$(1,257)$(15,072)
Depreciation$8,146 $2,407 $901 $11,454 
Amortization of other intangible assets$11,208 $13,384 $666 $25,258 
Stock-based compensation$3,934 $2,470 $728 $7,132 
Restructuring expenses$481 $(134)$ $347 
Transaction expenses and charges$ $ $ $ 
(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities$265 $ $ $265 
Impairment of other long-lived assets$ $ $ $ 
SEC investigations reserve$ $ $ $ 
Shareholder litigation reserve$ $ $ $ 
Adjusted EBITDA$33,581 $43,962 $1,799 $79,342 
     
 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
 Web presenceEmail
marketing		DomainTotal
     
Revenue(1)$605,315 $410,052 $129,924 $1,145,291 
Gross profit$297,590 $288,023 $38,941 $624,554 
     
Net income (loss)$(22,534)$38,628 $(11,560)$4,534 
Interest expense, net(2)$70,956 $68,317 $9,118 $148,391 
Income tax benefit$(4,961)$115 $(1,400)$(6,246)
Depreciation$32,915 $11,497 $3,795 $48,207 
Amortization of other intangible assets$47,020 $53,100 $3,028 $103,148 
Stock-based compensation$16,000 $9,638 $3,426 $29,064 
Restructuring expenses$2,135 $589 $644 $3,368 
Transaction expenses and charges$ $ $ $ 
(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities$267 $ $ $267 
Impairment of other long-lived assets$ $ $ $ 
SEC investigations reserve$ $ $ $ 
Shareholder litigation reserve$4,780 $1,500 $1,045 $7,325 
Adjusted EBITDA$146,578 $183,384 $8,096 $338,058 



 Three months ended December 31, 2017
 Web presenceEmail
marketing		DomainTotal
  
Revenue(1)$158,332 $102,849 $33,069 $294,250 
Gross profit$76,402 $66,760 $1,355 $144,517 
     
Net income (loss)$2,264 $(2,589)$7,798 $7,473 
Interest expense, net(2)$16,614 $18,702 $574 $35,890 
Income tax expense (benefit)$(8,582)$9,973 $(30,056)$(28,665)
Depreciation$10,233 $3,280 $939 $14,452 
Amortization of other intangible assets$15,846 $18,770 $1,184 $35,800 
Stock-based compensation$8,618 $1,542 $1,092 $11,252 
Restructuring expenses$187 $838 $201 $1,226 
Transaction expenses and charges$ $ $ $ 
(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities$(38)$ $ $(38)
Impairment of other long-lived assets$ $ $17,012 $17,012 
SEC investigations reserve$ $ $ $ 
Shareholder litigation reserve$ $ $ $ 
Adjusted EBITDA$45,142 $50,516 $(1,256)$94,402 
     
 Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
 Web presenceEmail
marketing		DomainTotal
  
Revenue(1)$641,993 $401,250 $133,624 $1,176,867 
Gross profit$305,588 $254,941 $12,408 $572,937 
     
Net income (loss)$(64,962)$(10,615)$(24,207)$(99,784)
Interest expense, net(2)$67,491 $86,914 $2,001 $156,406 
Income tax expense (benefit)$4,063 $5,152 $(26,496)$(17,281)
Depreciation$37,634 $13,912 $3,639 $55,185 
Amortization of other intangible assets$60,277 $74,467 $5,610 $140,354 
Stock-based compensation$46,641 $6,934 $6,426 $60,001 
Restructuring expenses$9,131 $5,581 $1,098 $15,810 
Transaction expenses and charges$ $773 $ $773 
(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities$(110)$ $ $(110)
Impairment of other long-lived assets$600 $ $30,860 $31,460 
SEC investigations reserve$4,323 $2,751 $926 $8,000 
Shareholder litigation reserve$ $ $ $ 
Adjusted EBITDA$165,088 $185,869 $(143)$350,814 

(1) Revenue excludes intercompany transactions relating to domain sales and domain services from the domain segment to the web presence segment of $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $10.3 million and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issuance discounts and interest income.


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of February 7, 2019) - Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. All figures shown are approximate.

($ in millions)Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2019
Estimated net loss$2 $11 
Estimated interest expense (net)145 147 
Estimated income tax expense (benefit)(2)(4)
Estimated depreciation46 50 
Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets83 85 
Estimated stock-based compensation33 37 
Estimated restructuring expenses3 4 
Estimated transaction expenses and charges  
Estimated (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities  
Estimated impairment of other long-lived assets  
Adjusted EBITDA guidance$310 $330 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of February 7, 2019) - Free Cash Flow

The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for free cash flow. All figures shown are approximate.

($ in millions)Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2019
Estimated cash flow from operations$165 $180 
Estimated capital expenditures and financed equipment(50)(55)
Free cash flow guidance$115 $125 

 

EIG Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
