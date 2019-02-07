Endurance International Group Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 0 02/07/2019 | 07:06am EST Send by mail :

GAAP revenue of $1.145 billion

Net income of $4.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $338.1 million

Cash flow from operations of $182.6 million

Free cash flow of $129.2 million

Total subscribers on platform were approximately 4.802 million at December 31, 2018 Fourth Quarter 2018 GAAP revenue of $282.4 million

Net income of $12.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $79.3 million

Cash flow from operations of $49.0 million

Free cash flow of $23.6 million BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. "I am pleased with our financial performance in 2018. The Endurance team made substantial strategic and operational progress while delivering to our 2018 integrated operating plan," commented Jeffrey H. Fox, president and chief executive officer at Endurance International Group. "In 2019, we will continue to simplify our operations and maintain focus on increasing the value we deliver to customers on our strategic brands, which we believe provides a foundation for growth." Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights For fiscal year 2018, revenue was $1.145 billion, a decrease of 3 percent compared to $1.177 billion in fiscal 2017. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $282.4 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to $294.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For fiscal year 2018, net income was $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $99.8 million for fiscal 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.8 million compared to net income of $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For fiscal year 2018, net income attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was $4.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $107.3 million, or $(0.78) per diluted share, for fiscal 2017. Net income attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 was $338.1 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to $350.8 million in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $79.3 million, a decrease of 16 percent compared to $94.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2018 was $182.6 million, a decrease of 9 percent compared to $201.3 million for fiscal 2017. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $49.0 million, a decrease of 32 percent compared to $72.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment, for fiscal year 2018 was $129.2 million, a decrease of 14 percent compared to $150.8 million in fiscal 2017. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $23.6 million, a decrease of 61 percent compared to $59.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During fiscal 2018, the company reduced the balance of its term loan by $100.8 million. Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights Total subscribers on platform at December 31, 2018 were approximately 4.802 million, compared to approximately 4.852 million subscribers at September 30, 2018 and 5.051 million subscribers at December 31, 2017. See “Total Subscribers” below.

Average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for fiscal year 2018 was $19.37, compared to $18.82 for fiscal year 2017. ARPS for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $19.50, compared to $19.28 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fiscal 2019 Guidance The company is providing the following guidance as of the date of this release, February 7, 2019. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company expects: 2018 Actual

As reported Guidance

(as of February 7, 2019) GAAP revenue $1.145 billion $1.140 to $1.160 billion Adjusted EBITDA $338 million $310 to $330 million Free cash flow $129 million $115 to $125 million Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. Conference Call and Webcast Information Endurance International Group’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results teleconference and webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 7, 2019. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial (888) 734-0328 at least ten minutes prior to the call. Endurance International Group will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.endurance.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, develop projections and make strategic business decisions. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or includes amounts that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. For example, adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, which has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the additional information about adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow shown below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net (loss) income, excluding the impact of interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization of other intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, transaction expenses and charges, (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities, impairment of other long-lived assets, SEC investigations reserve, and shareholder litigation reserve. We view adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure and believe it helps investors evaluate and compare our core operating performance from period to period. Free Cash Flow, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment. We believe that FCF provides investors with an indicator of our ability to generate positive cash flows after meeting our obligations with regard to capital expenditures (including financed equipment). Key Operating Metrics Total Subscribers - We define total subscribers as the approximate number of subscribers that, as of the end of a period, are identified as subscribing directly to our products on a paid basis, excluding accounts that access our solutions via resellers or that purchase only domain names from us. Subscribers of more than one brand, and subscribers with more than one distinct billing relationship or subscription with us, are counted as separate subscribers. Total subscribers for a period reflects adjustments to add or subtract subscribers as we integrate acquisitions and/or are otherwise able to identify subscribers that meet, or do not meet, this definition of total subscribers. There were no adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2018. Average Revenue Per Subscriber (ARPS) - We calculate ARPS as the amount of revenue we recognize in a period, including marketing development funds and other revenue not received from subscribers, divided by the average of the number of total subscribers at the beginning of the period and at the end of the period, which we refer to as average subscribers for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. See definition of “Total Subscribers” above. ARPS does not represent an exact measure of the average amount a subscriber spends with us each month, since our calculation of ARPS is impacted by revenues generated by non-subscribers. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for fiscal year 2019; our belief that our continuing efforts to simplify our operations and increase the value we deliver to customers will provide a foundation for growth;; and our expected financial and operational performance in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “continue,” “positions,” “confident,” and variations of such words or words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the possibility that our financial guidance may differ from expectations; the possibility that our planned investment initiatives will not result in the anticipated benefits to our business; the possibility that we will continue to experience decreases in our subscriber base; an adverse impact on our business from litigation or regulatory proceedings; an adverse impact on our business from our substantial indebtedness and the cost of servicing our debt; the rate of growth of the Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) market for our solutions; our inability to grow our subscriber base, increase sales to our existing subscribers, or retain our existing subscribers; system or Internet failures; our inability to maintain or improve our competitive position or market share; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and other reports we file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Endurance International Group Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com. Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Investor Contact:

Angela White

Endurance International Group

(781) 852-3450

ir@endurance.com Press Contact:

Kristen Andrews

Endurance International Group

(781) 482-5809

press@endurance.com



Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,493 $ 88,644 Restricted cash 2,625 1,932 Accounts receivable 15,945 12,205 Prepaid domain name registry fees 53,805 56,779 Prepaid commissions — 41,458 Prepaid and refundable taxes 4,367 7,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,908 27,855 Total current assets 167,143 236,108 Property and equipment—net 95,452 92,275 Goodwill 1,850,582 1,849,065 Other intangible assets—net 455,440 352,516 Deferred financing costs 3,189 2,656 Investments 15,267 15,000 Prepaid domain name registry fees, net of current portion 10,806 11,207 Prepaid commissions, net of current portion — 42,472 Other assets 2,155 5,208 Total assets $ 2,600,034 $ 2,606,507 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 11,058 12,449 Accrued expenses 78,601 79,279 Accrued taxes 338 2,498 Accrued interest 24,457 25,259 Deferred revenue 361,940 371,758 Current portion of notes payable 33,945 31,606 Current portion of financed equipment 7,630 8,379 Deferred consideration—short term 4,365 2,425 Other current liabilities 4,031 3,147 Total current liabilities 526,365 536,800 Long-term deferred revenue 90,972 96,140 Notes payable—long term, net of original issue discounts of $25,811 and $21,349, and deferred financing costs of $37,736 and $31,992, respectively 1,858,300 1,770,055 Financed equipment—long term 7,719 — Deferred tax liability 19,696 16,457 Deferred consideration—long term 3,551 1,364 Other liabilities 10,426 11,237 Total liabilities 2,517,029 2,432,053 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock—par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common Stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 140,190,695 and 143,444,515 shares issued at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 140,190,695 and 143,444,178 outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 931,033 961,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (541 ) (3,211 ) Accumulated deficit (847,501 ) (783,584 ) Total stockholders’ equity 83,005 174,454 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,600,034 $ 2,606,507

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenue $ 294,250 $ 282,395 $ 1,176,867 $ 1,145,291 Cost of revenue 149,733 127,140 603,930 520,737 Gross profit 144,517 155,255 572,937 624,554 Operating expense: Sales and marketing 66,306 67,691 277,460 265,424 Engineering and development 18,379 23,421 78,772 87,980 General and administrative 33,043 28,992 163,972 124,204 Impairment of goodwill 12,129 — 12,129 — Transaction expenses — — 773 — Total operating expense 129,857 120,104 533,106 477,608 Income from operations 14,660 35,151 39,831 146,946 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net — — (600 ) — Interest income 230 369 736 1,089 Interest expense (36,120 ) (37,557 ) (157,142 ) (149,480 ) Total other expense—net (35,890 ) (37,188 ) (157,006 ) (148,391 ) Loss before income taxes and equity earnings of unconsolidated entities (21,230 ) (2,037 ) (117,175 ) (1,445 ) Income tax benefit (28,665 ) (15,072 ) (17,281 ) (6,246 ) Income (loss) before equity earnings of unconsolidated entities 7,435 13,035 (99,894 ) 4,801 Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net of tax (38 ) 265 (110 ) 267 Net income (loss) $ 7,473 $ 12,770 $ (99,784 ) $ 4,534 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — 277 — Excess accretion of non-controlling interest — — 7,247 — Total net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — 7,524 — Net income (loss) attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. $ 7,473 $ 12,770 $ (107,308 ) $ 4,534 Comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 107 256 3,091 (2,233 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of taxes of $192 and ($763) and $11 and ($137) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively 343 (2,433 ) 34 (437 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,923 $ 10,593 $ (104,183 ) $ 1,864 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—basic $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.03 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—basic 138,921,118 143,415,944 137,322,201 142,316,993 Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.—diluted 141,307,988 145,228,986 137,322,201 145,669,760

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,473 $ 12,770 $ (99,784 ) $ 4,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 14,452 11,454 55,185 48,207 Amortization of other intangible assets from acquisitions 35,800 25,258 140,354 103,148 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,913 1,746 7,316 6,454 Amortization of net present value of deferred consideration 128 62 632 373 Amortization of original issuance discount 1,069 1,096 3,860 4,305 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,883 — 18,731 — Impairment of investments — — 600 — Impairment of goodwill 12,129 — 12,129 — Stock-based compensation 11,252 7,132 60,001 29,064 Deferred tax benefit (26,700 ) (19,277 ) (22,807 ) (10,438 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets 2 7 (315 ) 198 Gain from unconsolidated entities (38 ) — (110 ) — Loss of unconsolidated entities — 265 — 267 Financing costs expensed — — 5,487 1,228 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 992 331 Dividend from minority interest — — 100 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,230 ) 1,929 (3,102 ) 3,616 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,396 (8,726 ) 5,435 (11,759 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,643 25,060 8,334 9,339 Deferred revenue (6,765 ) (9,817 ) 8,235 (6,315 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,407 48,959 201,273 182,552 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,967 ) (23,537 ) (43,062 ) (45,880 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 238 — 530 6 Purchases of intangible assets — (8 ) (1,966 ) (8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,729 ) (23,545 ) (44,498 ) (45,882 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of term loan — — 1,693,007 1,580,305 Repayment of term loan (64,487 ) (25,000 ) (1,797,634 ) (1,681,094 ) Payment of financing costs — — (6,304 ) (1,580 ) Payment of deferred consideration (25 ) — (5,433 ) (4,500 ) Payment of redeemable non-controlling interest liability — — (25,000 ) — Principal payments on financed equipment (1,711 ) (1,830 ) (7,390 ) (7,439 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 501 131 2,049 887 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (65,722 ) (26,699 ) (146,705 ) (113,421 ) Net effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (6 ) 355 2,150 (1,791 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,050 ) (930 ) 12,220 21,458 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 73,168 91,506 56,898 69,118 End of period $ 69,118 $ 90,576 $ 69,118 $ 90,576 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 22,281 $ 24,006 $ 141,157 $ 134,145 Income taxes paid $ (589 ) $ 416 $ 3,369 $ 4,141 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Assets acquired under equipment financing $ 12,408 $ 1,179 $ 15,536 $ 1,179

GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income (loss) $ 7,473 $ 12,770 $ (99,784 ) $ 4,534 Interest expense, net(1) 35,890 37,188 156,406 148,391 Income tax expense (benefit) (28,665 ) (15,072 ) (17,281 ) (6,246 ) Depreciation 14,452 11,454 55,185 48,207 Amortization of other intangible assets 35,800 25,258 140,354 103,148 Stock-based compensation 11,252 7,132 60,001 29,064 Restructuring expenses 1,226 347 15,810 3,368 Transaction expenses and charges — — 773 — (Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities (38 ) 265 (110 ) 267 Impairment of other long-lived assets 17,012 — 31,460 — SEC investigations reserve — — 8,000 — Shareholder litigation reserve — — — 7,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,402 $ 79,342 $ 350,814 $ 338,058 (1) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and interest income.

GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation – Free Cash Flow The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow (“FCF”) (all data in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cash flow from operations $ 72,407 $ 48,959 $ 201,273 $ 182,552 Less: Capital expenditures and financed equipment(1) (12,678 ) (25,367 ) (50,452 ) (53,319 ) Free cash flow $ 59,729 $ 23,592 $ 150,821 $ 129,233 (1) Capital expenditures during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 includes $1.7 million and $7.4 million of principal payments under a three year agreement for equipment financing. Capital expenditures during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 includes $1.8 million and $7.4 million of principal payments under a two year agreement for equipment financing. The remaining balance on the equipment financing is $8.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

Average Revenue Per Subscriber - Calculation and Segment Detail We present our financial results in the following three segments: Web presence. The web presence segment consists primarily of our web hosting brands and related products such as website security, website design tools and services, and e-commerce products.

Email marketing. The email marketing segment consists of Constant Contact email marketing tools and related products and the SinglePlatform digital storefront product.

Domain. The domain segment consists of domain-focused brands and certain web hosting brands that are aligned with our domain-focused brands. This segment sells domain names and domain management services to resellers and end users, as well as premium domain names, and also generates advertising revenue from domain name parking. The following table presents the calculation of ARPS, on a consolidated basis and by segment (all data in thousands, except ARPS data): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Consolidated revenue $ 294,250 $ 282,395 $ 1,176,867 $ 1,145,291 Consolidated total subscribers 5,051 4,802 5,051 4,802 Consolidated average subscribers 5,087 4,827 5,211 4,927 Consolidated average revenue per subscriber (ARPS) $ 19.28 $ 19.50 $ 18.82 $ 19.37 Web presence revenue $ 158,332 $ 147,712 $ 641,993 $ 605,315 Web presence subscribers 3,849 3,639 3,849 3,639 Web presence average subscribers 3,903 3,661 4,024 3,744 Web presence ARPS $ 13.52 $ 13.45 $ 13.29 $ 13.47 Email marketing revenue $ 102,849 $ 103,340 $ 401,250 $ 410,052 Email marketing subscribers 519 497 519 497 Email marketing average subscribers 521 498 531 508 Email marketing ARPS $ 65.79 $ 69.22 $ 62.92 $ 67.28 Domain revenue $ 33,069 $ 31,343 $ 133,624 $ 129,924 Domain subscribers 683 666 683 666 Domain average subscribers 663 668 656 675 Domain ARPS $ 16.63 $ 15.63 $ 16.98 $ 16.05

The following table presents a reconciliation by segment of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Web presence Email

marketing Domain Total Revenue(1) $ 147,712 $ 103,340 $ 31,343 $ 282,395 Gross profit $ 72,441 $ 73,114 $ 9,700 $ 155,255 Net income (loss) $ (1,985 ) $ 16,278 $ (1,523 ) $ 12,770 Interest expense, net(2) $ 17,453 $ 17,451 $ 2,284 $ 37,188 Income tax benefit $ (5,921 ) $ (7,894 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (15,072 ) Depreciation $ 8,146 $ 2,407 $ 901 $ 11,454 Amortization of other intangible assets $ 11,208 $ 13,384 $ 666 $ 25,258 Stock-based compensation $ 3,934 $ 2,470 $ 728 $ 7,132 Restructuring expenses $ 481 $ (134 ) $ — $ 347 Transaction expenses and charges $ — $ — $ — $ — (Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities $ 265 $ — $ — $ 265 Impairment of other long-lived assets $ — $ — $ — $ — SEC investigations reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Shareholder litigation reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,581 $ 43,962 $ 1,799 $ 79,342 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Web presence Email

marketing Domain Total Revenue(1) $ 605,315 $ 410,052 $ 129,924 $ 1,145,291 Gross profit $ 297,590 $ 288,023 $ 38,941 $ 624,554 Net income (loss) $ (22,534 ) $ 38,628 $ (11,560 ) $ 4,534 Interest expense, net(2) $ 70,956 $ 68,317 $ 9,118 $ 148,391 Income tax benefit $ (4,961 ) $ 115 $ (1,400 ) $ (6,246 ) Depreciation $ 32,915 $ 11,497 $ 3,795 $ 48,207 Amortization of other intangible assets $ 47,020 $ 53,100 $ 3,028 $ 103,148 Stock-based compensation $ 16,000 $ 9,638 $ 3,426 $ 29,064 Restructuring expenses $ 2,135 $ 589 $ 644 $ 3,368 Transaction expenses and charges $ — $ — $ — $ — (Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities $ 267 $ — $ — $ 267 Impairment of other long-lived assets $ — $ — $ — $ — SEC investigations reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Shareholder litigation reserve $ 4,780 $ 1,500 $ 1,045 $ 7,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,578 $ 183,384 $ 8,096 $ 338,058



Three months ended December 31, 2017 Web presence Email

marketing Domain Total Revenue(1) $ 158,332 $ 102,849 $ 33,069 $ 294,250 Gross profit $ 76,402 $ 66,760 $ 1,355 $ 144,517 Net income (loss) $ 2,264 $ (2,589 ) $ 7,798 $ 7,473 Interest expense, net(2) $ 16,614 $ 18,702 $ 574 $ 35,890 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (8,582 ) $ 9,973 $ (30,056 ) $ (28,665 ) Depreciation $ 10,233 $ 3,280 $ 939 $ 14,452 Amortization of other intangible assets $ 15,846 $ 18,770 $ 1,184 $ 35,800 Stock-based compensation $ 8,618 $ 1,542 $ 1,092 $ 11,252 Restructuring expenses $ 187 $ 838 $ 201 $ 1,226 Transaction expenses and charges $ — $ — $ — $ — (Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities $ (38 ) $ — $ — $ (38 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets $ — $ — $ 17,012 $ 17,012 SEC investigations reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Shareholder litigation reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,142 $ 50,516 $ (1,256 ) $ 94,402 Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 Web presence Email

marketing Domain Total Revenue(1) $ 641,993 $ 401,250 $ 133,624 $ 1,176,867 Gross profit $ 305,588 $ 254,941 $ 12,408 $ 572,937 Net income (loss) $ (64,962 ) $ (10,615 ) $ (24,207 ) $ (99,784 ) Interest expense, net(2) $ 67,491 $ 86,914 $ 2,001 $ 156,406 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 4,063 $ 5,152 $ (26,496 ) $ (17,281 ) Depreciation $ 37,634 $ 13,912 $ 3,639 $ 55,185 Amortization of other intangible assets $ 60,277 $ 74,467 $ 5,610 $ 140,354 Stock-based compensation $ 46,641 $ 6,934 $ 6,426 $ 60,001 Restructuring expenses $ 9,131 $ 5,581 $ 1,098 $ 15,810 Transaction expenses and charges $ — $ 773 $ — $ 773 (Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities $ (110 ) $ — $ — $ (110 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets $ 600 $ — $ 30,860 $ 31,460 SEC investigations reserve $ 4,323 $ 2,751 $ 926 $ 8,000 Shareholder litigation reserve $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,088 $ 185,869 $ (143 ) $ 350,814 (1) Revenue excludes intercompany transactions relating to domain sales and domain services from the domain segment to the web presence segment of $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $10.3 million and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issuance discounts and interest income.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of February 7, 2019) - Adjusted EBITDA The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. All figures shown are approximate. ($ in millions) Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Estimated net loss $ 2 $ 11 Estimated interest expense (net) 145 147 Estimated income tax expense (benefit) (2 ) (4 ) Estimated depreciation 46 50 Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets 83 85 Estimated stock-based compensation 33 37 Estimated restructuring expenses 3 4 Estimated transaction expenses and charges — — Estimated (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities — — Estimated impairment of other long-lived assets — — Adjusted EBITDA guidance $ 310 $ 330 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of February 7, 2019) - Free Cash Flow The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for free cash flow. All figures shown are approximate. ($ in millions) Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Estimated cash flow from operations $ 165 $ 180 Estimated capital expenditures and financed equipment (50 ) (55 ) Free cash flow guidance $ 115 $ 125



