Enea : NOMINATION COMMITTEE ESTABLISHED FOR ENEA’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

10/19/2018 | 10:43am CEST
Financial

Stockholm, Sweden, October 19, 2018 Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) The Chairman of the Board of Enea has in consultation with the largest shareholders established a nomination committee. The nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2019 includes Per Lindberg, Karl G Høgtun (DNB Asset Management AS), Annika Andersson (Swedbank Robur Fonder) and Anders Skarin (Chairman of the Board, Enea AB). The nomination committee has selected Per Lindberg as its Chairman.

The task of the nomination committee is to propose the Chairman at the annual general meeting, Chairman and other members of the board as well as suggesting remuneration and other compensation for each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also propose auditors and remuneration of the auditors as well as a process for selecting the nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2020.

Shareholders who would like to present proposals for the nomination committee are welcome to submit these via ir@enea.com.Proposals must be received by January 15, 2019.

For more information visit www.enea.com/investorsor contact:

Anders Skarin, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 8 507 140 00

Julia Steffensen, Executive Assistant

Phone: +46 70 971 03 33

E-mail: julia.steffensen@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner.

© Enea AB 2018

Enea AB published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:42:05 UTC
