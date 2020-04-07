Log in
Enea publ : Invitation to Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January-March 2020

04/07/2020 | 04:33am EDT
Financial information

Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2020 Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA)

Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Interim Report January-March 2020.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/12423

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com.

For more information contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant
Phone: +46 8 507 140 00
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information:www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2020

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 08:32:13 UTC
