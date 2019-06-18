Current Report No.: 24/2019, 18.06.2019 20:31Terms and conditions of a national bond issue of ENEA S.A.

Current Report No.: 24/2019

Date of Preparation: 18.06.2019

Short Name of Issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Terms and conditions of a national bond issue of ENEA S.A.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

In relation to current report no. 22/2019 of 31 May 2019 on the intention to issue bonds, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. (Company, Issuer) reports that on18 June 2019, based on the results of the completed book-building process, the Company decided to issue Series ENEA0624 bonds (Bonds) on the Polish market,under the domestic bond programme up to the maximum amount of PLN 5 billion, on the following terms and conditions:

- Total nominal value of the ENEA0624 Series: PLN 1,000,000,000,

- Nominal value of one Bond: PLN 100,000,

- Issue price of one Bond: equal to the nominal value of the Bond,

- Issue date: 26 June 2019,

- Redemption date for the Bonds: 26 June 2024,

- Interest periods: semi-annual,

- Interest rate on the Bonds: variable, based on the interest rate being the sum of the WIBOR rate for 6-month deposits and a margin of 1.2%,

- Purpose of issue: refinancing of the Issuer's debt resulting from the ENEA0220 series bonds issued by the Issuer,

- The benefits under the Bonds will be provided exclusively in cash,

- The bonds shall not be secured,

- The Bonds shall be issued pursuant to Article 33.2 of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015 to not more than 149 individually specified addressees,

- The Bonds shall be issued as bearer Bonds, shall not take the form of a document and shall be registered on the Issue Date in the deposit of dematerialised securities kept by Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.,

- The Issuer will apply for the introduction of the Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system within 90 days of the Issue Date.