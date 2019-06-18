Log in
ENEA SA

ENEA SA

(ENAE)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Current Report No.: 24/2019, 18.06.2019 20:31Terms and conditions of a national bond issue of ENEA S.A.

06/18/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

Current Report No.: 24/2019

Date of Preparation: 18.06.2019

Short Name of Issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Terms and conditions of a national bond issue of ENEA S.A.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

In relation to current report no. 22/2019 of 31 May 2019 on the intention to issue bonds, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. (Company, Issuer) reports that on18 June 2019, based on the results of the completed book-building process, the Company decided to issue Series ENEA0624 bonds (Bonds) on the Polish market,under the domestic bond programme up to the maximum amount of PLN 5 billion, on the following terms and conditions:

- Total nominal value of the ENEA0624 Series: PLN 1,000,000,000,

- Nominal value of one Bond: PLN 100,000,

- Issue price of one Bond: equal to the nominal value of the Bond,

- Issue date: 26 June 2019,

- Redemption date for the Bonds: 26 June 2024,

- Interest periods: semi-annual,

- Interest rate on the Bonds: variable, based on the interest rate being the sum of the WIBOR rate for 6-month deposits and a margin of 1.2%,

- Purpose of issue: refinancing of the Issuer's debt resulting from the ENEA0220 series bonds issued by the Issuer,

- The benefits under the Bonds will be provided exclusively in cash,

- The bonds shall not be secured,

- The Bonds shall be issued pursuant to Article 33.2 of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015 to not more than 149 individually specified addressees,

- The Bonds shall be issued as bearer Bonds, shall not take the form of a document and shall be registered on the Issue Date in the deposit of dematerialised securities kept by Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.,

- The Issuer will apply for the introduction of the Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system within 90 days of the Issue Date.

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:18:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 15 124 M
EBIT 2019 1 591 M
Net income 2019 1 088 M
Debt 2019 5 716 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,61
P/E ratio 2020 3,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 3 713 M
Chart ENEA SA
Duration : Period :
ENEA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,2  PLN
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Kowalik President-Management Board
Stanislaw Kazimierz Hebda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Olejniczak Vice President-Financial Affairs
Slawomir Brzezinski Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Tadeusz Miklosz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEA SA-17.79%963
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.73%95 586
ENEL20.54%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.91%62 627
IBERDROLA26.82%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%60 948
