Current Report No.: 29/2019, 30.09.2019 19:13Notification on the decision concerning the intended early redemption of ENEA0220 series bonds

09/30/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Current Report No.: 29/2019

Date of preparation: 30 September 2019

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Notification on the decision concerning the intended early redemption of ENEA0220 series bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 item 1 of MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

In relation to Current Report No. 22/2019 of 31 May 2019 concerning the intended bond issue and to Current Report No. 24/2019 of 18 June 2019 concerning the terms and conditions of a domestic issue of ENEA0624 series bonds of ENEA S.A., the Management Board of ENEA S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') hereby reports that on 30 September 2019 it made a decision on the intended early redemption (repurchase from their holders) of ENEA0220 series bonds with the par value of PLN 100,000 each, bearing the ISIN code of PLENEA000088 ('Bonds'). The Company shall repurchase the Bonds for the purposes of redemption. The repurchase price of one Bond shall by PLN 100,150.

The Issuer intends to repurchase the Bonds from their holders not later than on 14 October 2019.

The early redemption of the Bonds will be conducted through Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (emisje@pekao.com.pl) and Pekao Investment Banking Spółka Akcyjna (biuro@pekaoib.pl).

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 18:12:03 UTC
