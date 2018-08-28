Current Report No: 48/2018, 28.08.2018 21:49Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. convened for 24 September 2018

Current Report No: 48/2018

Date of preparation: 28 August 2018

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. convened for 24 September 2018

Legal basis: Article 56 item 1(2) of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

Content of report:

Acting pursuant to § 19 item 1(2) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities [...], the Management Board of ENEA S.A. hereby attaches the content of draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. to be held on 24 September 2018.