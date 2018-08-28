Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ENEA SA    ENAE   PLENEA000013

ENEA SA (ENAE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Current Report No: 48/2018, 28.08.2018 21:49Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. convened for 24 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Current Report No: 48/2018

Date of preparation: 28 August 2018

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. convened for 24 September 2018

Legal basis: Article 56 item 1(2) of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

Content of report:

Acting pursuant to § 19 item 1(2) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities [...], the Management Board of ENEA S.A. hereby attaches the content of draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. to be held on 24 September 2018.

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 20:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEA SA
10:02pCURRENT REPORT NO : 48/2018, 28.08.2018 21:49Draft resolutions of the Extraordin..
PU
09:57pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 47/2018, 28.08.2018 21:45Convening of the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
08/07CURRENT REPORT NO. : 46/2018, 7.08.2018 22:12Information on preliminary financia..
PU
08/03ENEA : Motor vehicles
AQ
07/31CURRENT REPORT NO. : 45/2018, 31.07.2018 16:56Notification on resignation from t..
PU
07/12CURRENT REPORT NO. : 44 /2018,
PU
07/05CURRENT REPORT NO. : 42/2018, 5.07.2018 19:36Approval of the Supervisory Board o..
PU
07/04CURRENT REPORT NO. : 41/2018, 4.07.2018 21:27Notification on the launch of a leg..
PU
07/04ENEA : Motor vehicles
AQ
06/27CURRENT REPORT NO. : 39/2018, 27.06.2018 13:37List of shareholders holding at le..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 11 655 M
EBIT 2018 1 359 M
Net income 2018 913 M
Debt 2018 6 432 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,14
P/E ratio 2019 3,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 3 802 M
Chart ENEA SA
Duration : Period :
ENEA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,7  PLN
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Kowalik President-Management Board
Stanislaw Kazimierz Hebda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Olejniczak Vice President-Financial Affairs
Slawomir Brzezinski Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Tadeusz Miklosz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEA SA-25.49%1 039
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.21%57 993
IBERDROLA0.56%48 508
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 836
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.36%45 667
EXELON CORPORATION11.72%42 529
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.