Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ENEA SA    ENAE   PLENEA000013

ENEA SA

(ENAE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Current Report No: 5/2019, 15.03.2019 23:30Update of information on preliminary financial results for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

Current Report No: 5/2019

Date of preparation: 15 March 2019

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Update of information on preliminary financial results for 2018

Legal basis: Article 17 item 1 of MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

With reference to Current Report No. 4/2019 of March 6, 2019, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. publishes an update to the preliminary financial results of the ENEA Capital Group for 2018. The impact on the change in results, within the audit of financial statements conducted by the auditor, was a result of recognizing a provision in the amount of PLN 79 million, which takes into account the estimated impact of the Act of 28 December 2018 amending the Act on Excise Duty and certain other acts.

Consolidated financial results of ENEA Capital Group for 2018:

- Net sales revenue: PLN 12,673 million,

- EBITDA: PLN 2,348 million,

- EBIT: PLN 1,037 million,

- Net profit: PLN 719 million,

- Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent: PLN 687 million.

EBITDA in individual areas of operations:

- Mining: PLN 470 million,

- Generation: PLN 869 million,

- Distribution: PLN 1,111 million,

- Trading: PLN (-) 76 million.

Non-consolidated financial results of ENEA S.A. for 2018:

- Net sales revenue: PLN 4,702 million,

- EBITDA: PLN (-)142 million,

- EBIT: PLN (-)145 million,

- Net profit: PLN 727 million.

With reference to the draft of the Regulation of the Minister of Energy submitted for public consultation on March 14, 2019 regarding the method of calculating the amount of the price difference and the method of determining reference prices, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. informs that it will assess the impact on the results of the ENEA Capital Group after the announcement of the abovementioned document in the final version.

The final results will be published in the consolidated financial statements of ENEA Capital Group and non-consolidated financial statements of ENEA S.A. for 2018, which are scheduled to be released on 21 March 2019.

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 22:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEA SA
06:44pCURRENT REPORT NO : 5/2019, 15.03.2019 23:30Update of information on preliminary..
PU
01/18CURRENT REPORT NO. : 2/2019, 18.01.2019 18:54Information on commencement of anal..
PU
01/07CURRENT REPORT NO. : 1/2019, 7.01.2019 19:09Beginning of talks on potential coop..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 67/2018, 24.12.2018 13:38Notification on the preliminary re..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 66/2018, 21.12.2018 20:29Results of the capacity market auc..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 65/2018, 10.12.2018 15:02Notification on the preliminary re..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 64/2018, 5.12.2018 20:55Results of the capacity market auct..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 63/2018, 4.12.2018 21:04Initial expression of interest in t..
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. : 62/2018, 20.11.2018 21:48Notification on the preliminary re..
PU
2018ENEA SA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 14 176 M
EBIT 2019 1 608 M
Net income 2019 1 110 M
Debt 2019 5 931 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,68
P/E ratio 2020 3,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 4 150 M
Chart ENEA SA
Duration : Period :
ENEA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,5  PLN
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Kowalik President-Management Board
Stanislaw Kazimierz Hebda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Olejniczak Vice President-Financial Affairs
Slawomir Brzezinski Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Tadeusz Miklosz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEA SA-5.53%1 091
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.87%91 320
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 693
ENEL8.80%63 151
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.25%61 259
IBERDROLA8.24%56 059
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.