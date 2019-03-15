Current Report No: 5/2019, 15.03.2019 23:30Update of information on preliminary financial results for 2018

Current Report No: 5/2019

Date of preparation: 15 March 2019

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Update of information on preliminary financial results for 2018

Legal basis: Article 17 item 1 of MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

With reference to Current Report No. 4/2019 of March 6, 2019, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. publishes an update to the preliminary financial results of the ENEA Capital Group for 2018. The impact on the change in results, within the audit of financial statements conducted by the auditor, was a result of recognizing a provision in the amount of PLN 79 million, which takes into account the estimated impact of the Act of 28 December 2018 amending the Act on Excise Duty and certain other acts.

Consolidated financial results of ENEA Capital Group for 2018:

- Net sales revenue: PLN 12,673 million,

- EBITDA: PLN 2,348 million,

- EBIT: PLN 1,037 million,

- Net profit: PLN 719 million,

- Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent: PLN 687 million.

EBITDA in individual areas of operations:

- Mining: PLN 470 million,

- Generation: PLN 869 million,

- Distribution: PLN 1,111 million,

- Trading: PLN (-) 76 million.

Non-consolidated financial results of ENEA S.A. for 2018:

- Net sales revenue: PLN 4,702 million,

- EBITDA: PLN (-)142 million,

- EBIT: PLN (-)145 million,

- Net profit: PLN 727 million.

With reference to the draft of the Regulation of the Minister of Energy submitted for public consultation on March 14, 2019 regarding the method of calculating the amount of the price difference and the method of determining reference prices, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. informs that it will assess the impact on the results of the ENEA Capital Group after the announcement of the abovementioned document in the final version.

The final results will be published in the consolidated financial statements of ENEA Capital Group and non-consolidated financial statements of ENEA S.A. for 2018, which are scheduled to be released on 21 March 2019.