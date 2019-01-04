Current Report No.: 6/2019, 1.04.2019 20:13Notification on dismissal of the legal action for to declare a resolution of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting invalid or to repeal it

Current Report No.: 6/2019

Date of preparation: 1 April 2019

Short name of issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Notification on dismissal of the legal action for to declare a resolution of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting invalid or to repeal it

Legal basis: Art. 56 item 1(2) of the Act on offerings - current and periodic information

Content of report:

With reference to Current Report No. 41/2018 of 4 July 2018 concerning a legal action launched by Międzyzakładowy Związek Zawodowy Synergia Pracowników Grupy Kapitałowej ENEA (Synergy Intercompany Trade Union of Employees of ENEA Capital Group) with its registered seat in Poznan ('MZZ Synergia') to declare Resolution No. 5 ('Resolution') of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ENEA S.A. held on 28 May 2018 on amending § 23 of the Statute of ENEA S.A. invalid or to repeal it and acting pursuant to § 19 item 1(10) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities [...], the Management Board of ENEA S.A. ('Company') hereby informs that it has gained knowledge that on 26 March 2019 the District Court in Poznań, 9th Commercial Department ('Court') issued a decision in the legal action launched by MZZ Synergia to declare the Resolution invalid or to repeal it, pursuant to which the Court dismissed the action and awarded the legal fees to the Company.