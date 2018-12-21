Current Report No.: 66/2018, 21.12.2018 20:29Results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023

Log in
ENEA SA (ENAE)
12/21/2018 | 10:25pm CET

Current Report No.: 66/2018

Date of Preparation: 21 December 2018

Short Name of Issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

The Management Board of ENEA S.A. announces that as a result of the capacity market auction held on 21 December 2018, after taking into account the results of the auctions held on 15 November and 5 December 2018, a total capacity obligation of not less than 3,663 MW was contracted for the year 2023 with respect to generation units owned by the ENEA Capital Group.

In comparison with the results of the main auction held on 5 December 2018, of which ENEA S.A. informed in Current Report No. 64/2018, the level of long-term capacity contracts concluded by the ENEA Capital Group was supplemented by 37 MW under renewed one-year contracts concluded for 2023.

The closing price of the auction held on 21 December 2018 in the eighth round is within the 189.95-217.06 PLN/kW/year range, and pursuant to Article 38(1) of the Capacity Market Act of 8 December 2017, it shall be made public by PSE S.A within 3 working days.

Furthermore, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. announces that it has received information from Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. ('Company') on the result of the capacity market auction for 2023 for a new generation unit. A total of 852.6 MW of capacity obligation (with a 15-year capacity contract) was contracted by the Company. The closing price of the auction is within the 189.95-217.06 PLN/kW/year range.

In accordance with the investment contract concluded on 8 December 2016, ENEA S.A. holds 50% of shares of Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. and the same number of votes at its shareholders' meeting.

The capacity obligations contracted on the basis of the auction held on 21 December 2018 are not the final results of the capacity auction. The final results shall be published by the President of the Energy Regulatory Office in the Public Information Bulletin on its website, on the first working day following the 21st day after the end of the capacity auction. Until then, all contracts of sale of capacity obligations are conditional.

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 21:24:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 11 766 M
EBIT 2018 1 249 M
Net income 2018 875 M
Debt 2018 5 900 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,14
P/E ratio 2019 4,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 4 432 M
Chart ENEA SA
Duration : Period :
ENEA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,2  PLN
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Kowalik President-Management Board
Stanislaw Kazimierz Hebda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Olejniczak Vice President-Financial Affairs
Slawomir Brzezinski Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Tadeusz Miklosz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEA SA-14.11%1 184
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.79%62 833
IBERDROLA8.73%51 473
DOMINION ENERGY-7.70%49 117
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.84%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.01%44 299
