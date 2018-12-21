Current Report No.: 66/2018, 21.12.2018 20:29Results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023

Current Report No.: 66/2018

Date of Preparation: 21 December 2018

Short Name of Issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

The Management Board of ENEA S.A. announces that as a result of the capacity market auction held on 21 December 2018, after taking into account the results of the auctions held on 15 November and 5 December 2018, a total capacity obligation of not less than 3,663 MW was contracted for the year 2023 with respect to generation units owned by the ENEA Capital Group.

In comparison with the results of the main auction held on 5 December 2018, of which ENEA S.A. informed in Current Report No. 64/2018, the level of long-term capacity contracts concluded by the ENEA Capital Group was supplemented by 37 MW under renewed one-year contracts concluded for 2023.

The closing price of the auction held on 21 December 2018 in the eighth round is within the 189.95-217.06 PLN/kW/year range, and pursuant to Article 38(1) of the Capacity Market Act of 8 December 2017, it shall be made public by PSE S.A within 3 working days.

Furthermore, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. announces that it has received information from Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. ('Company') on the result of the capacity market auction for 2023 for a new generation unit. A total of 852.6 MW of capacity obligation (with a 15-year capacity contract) was contracted by the Company. The closing price of the auction is within the 189.95-217.06 PLN/kW/year range.

In accordance with the investment contract concluded on 8 December 2016, ENEA S.A. holds 50% of shares of Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. and the same number of votes at its shareholders' meeting.

The capacity obligations contracted on the basis of the auction held on 21 December 2018 are not the final results of the capacity auction. The final results shall be published by the President of the Energy Regulatory Office in the Public Information Bulletin on its website, on the first working day following the 21st day after the end of the capacity auction. Until then, all contracts of sale of capacity obligations are conditional.