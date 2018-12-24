Current Report No.: 67/2018, 24.12.2018 13:38Notification on the preliminary results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023 published by PSE

Log in
End-of-day quote  - 12/21
9.7 PLN   -3.39%
11/20ENEA SA : quaterly earnings release
09/10ENEA SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/21ENEA SA : quaterly earnings release
Notification on the preliminary results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023 published by PSE

12/24/2018 | 03:00pm CET

Current Report No.: 67/2018

Date of preparation: 24 December 2018

Short Name of Issuer: ENEA S.A.

Subject: Notification on the preliminary results of the capacity market auction for the year 2023 published by PSE

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information

Content of report:

With reference to Current Report No. 66/2018, the Management Board of ENEA S.A. ('Issuer', 'Company') hereby informs that PSE S.A. published the preliminary results of the capacity market main auction for the year 2023, including the clearing price for the capacity auction of 202.99 PLN/kW/year.

Taking into account the results of the above auction, as well as the results of the auction held on 15 November 2018 the Issuer estimates that the revenue of the ENEA Capital Group from the capacity market may reach in the year 2023:

1) for Unit No. 11 in Kozienice Power Plant (under a 15-year capacity contract) and for the contracted capacity of 915 MW - approx. PLN 220 million;

2) for modernised units (under a 5-year capacity contract) and for the contracted capacity of 2,711 MW - approx. PLN 651 million;

3) for existing units (under a 1-year capacity contract) and for the contracted capacity of 37 MW - approx. PLN 8 million.

Furthermore, the Issuer informs that as a result of the conclusion of the capacity market auction on 21 December 2018, the estimated revenue for a new generation unit (under a 15-year capacity contract) in Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. may reach an annual average of approximately PLN 173 million.

In accordance with the investment contract concluded on 8 December 2016, ENEA S.A. holds 50% of shares of Elektrownia Ostrołęka Sp. z o.o. and the same number of votes at its shareholders' meeting.

The above capacity obligations for 1-year contracts are not the final results of the capacity auction. The final results of the capacity auction shall be published by the President of the Energy Regulatory Office in the Public Information Bulletin on its website, on the first working day following the 21st day after the end of the capacity auction. Until then all capacity obligation sale contracts are conditional.

At the same time, the Issuer hereby informs that should the final results of the capacity auction differ materially from the preliminary results published herein, the Company will publish a relevant update in the form of a current report.

Disclaimer

ENEA SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:59:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 11 766 M
EBIT 2018 1 249 M
Net income 2018 875 M
Debt 2018 5 900 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,96
P/E ratio 2019 3,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 4 282 M
Chart ENEA SA
Duration : Period :
ENEA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,2  PLN
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Kowalik President-Management Board
Stanislaw Kazimierz Hebda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Olejniczak Vice President-Financial Affairs
Slawomir Brzezinski Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Tadeusz Miklosz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEA SA-17.02%1 136
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.23%62 498
IBERDROLA8.51%50 978
DOMINION ENERGY-7.61%49 163
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.24%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.44%44 376
