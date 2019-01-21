Log in
EVA+ project: 130 Fast Recharge stations now up and running

01/21/2019 | 02:34pm EST

EVA+ PROJECT: 130 FAST RECHARGE STATIONS NOW UP AND RUNNING

  • Operational in Italy and Austria, the 50kW Fast Recharge charging stations, which are compatible with all electric vehicles on the market, allow users to fully charge their vehicles in about 20 minutes;

  • EVA+ is an electric mobility project coordinated by Enel, with the participation of Verbund, Renault,

    Nissan, BMW Group and Volkswagen Group Italia (represented by Volkswagen and Audi) and co-financed by the European Commission.

Rome, January 21st, 2019 - Enel has installed 130 Fast Recharge charging stations, equal to 260 recharging points, which are now operating along the long-distance roads of Italy and Austria as part of the EVA+ project (Electric Vehicles Arteries). The charging infrastructure in Italy has been developed entirely by Enel and can deliver a "full tank" of power in about 20 minutes. The system is compatible with all electric vehicles currently on the market and is in full compliance with international standards in the field of electric mobility. About one year after the start of the project, 110 stations (with 220 charging points) are in operation in Italy and 20 stations (with 40 charging points) in Austria.

EVA+ is the European project for the development of electric mobility that envisages the installation of 200 fast charging stations (180 in Italy and 20 in Austria) along extra-urban routes over three years. The programme, which is co-financed by the European Commission as part of the "Connecting Europe Facility", involves Enel, as coordinator, and Verbund (the main Austrian utility), together with some of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, such as Renault, Nissan, BMW Group and Volkswagen Group Italia (represented by the Volkswagen and Audi brands).

The charging infrastructure is mainly located in areas adjacent to motorway entrances so it can also be used by people who use electric vehicles for long-distance journeys with stops compatible with charging times, in places such as shopping centres. Customers can use the Enel X Recharge app to locate the EVA+ stations in Italy and recharge their cars in a few simple steps.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 19:33:01 UTC
