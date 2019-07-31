Enel : Americas Completes First Period of Capital Increase

By Patrick Costello

Enel said Wednesday that the first phase of a $3 billion capital increase of its Chilean subsidiary Enel Americas SA (ENELAM.SN) has been completed.

The Rome-based energy company said 97.3% of the overall newly issued shares involved in the capital increase were subscribed and paid in during the offer period from June 27 to July 26.

Enel subscribed and paid in shares for a total amount of roughly $1.72 billion, it said.

The remaining 2.7% of shares will be offered for a period of 24 days beginning August 6, Enel said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.