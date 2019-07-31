Log in
ENEL

(ENEL)
Enel : Americas Completes First Period of Capital Increase

07/31/2019 | 04:28am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Enel said Wednesday that the first phase of a $3 billion capital increase of its Chilean subsidiary Enel Americas SA (ENELAM.SN) has been completed.

The Rome-based energy company said 97.3% of the overall newly issued shares involved in the capital increase were subscribed and paid in during the offer period from June 27 to July 26.

Enel subscribed and paid in shares for a total amount of roughly $1.72 billion, it said.

The remaining 2.7% of shares will be offered for a period of 24 days beginning August 6, Enel said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL -1.23% 6.169 End-of-day quote.22.30%
ENEL AMERICAS SA End-of-day quote.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 492 M
EBIT 2019 11 220 M
Net income 2019 4 786 M
Debt 2019 45 573 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 62 718 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,41  €
Last Close Price 6,17  €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL22.30%69 904
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.46%101 273
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.67%63 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.00%60 217
IBERDROLA21.40%60 010
SOUTHERN COMPANY25.89%58 371
