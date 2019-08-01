Enel : Backs 2019 Targets After 1st Half Net Profit Rose

By Pietro Lombardi



Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) confirmed its targets for the year after first-half net profit rose 9.7% supported by growing revenue.

Net profit for the period was 2.22 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared with EUR2.02 billion a year earlier, the Rome-based energy company said Thursday.

Revenue rose 8.2% to EUR38.99 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew roughly 13%.

"Networks and renewables are once again confirmed as Enel's drivers of growth, fueled by a 33% increase in development capex versus last year," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.

The company confirmed its 2019 targets and is confident it will reach its medium-term goals.

