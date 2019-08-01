Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL

(ENEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Enel : Backs 2019 Targets After 1st Half Net Profit Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) confirmed its targets for the year after first-half net profit rose 9.7% supported by growing revenue.

Net profit for the period was 2.22 billion euros ($2.47 billion) compared with EUR2.02 billion a year earlier, the Rome-based energy company said Thursday.

Revenue rose 8.2% to EUR38.99 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew roughly 13%.

"Networks and renewables are once again confirmed as Enel's drivers of growth, fueled by a 33% increase in development capex versus last year," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.

The company confirmed its 2019 targets and is confident it will reach its medium-term goals.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA 1.48% 22.68 End-of-day quote.11.03%
ENEL 0.66% 6.24 End-of-day quote.22.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
12:15pENEL : Backs 2019 Targets After 1st Half Net Profit Rose
DJ
07/31Enel signs with AngloAmerican in Chile Group's largest renewable energy suppl..
AQ
07/31ENEL : Americas capital increase, first period of pre-emptive offer completed
PU
07/31ENEL : Americas Completes First Period of Capital Increase
DJ
07/30Enel Signs Renewable Energy Deal With Anglo American in Chile
DJ
07/30ENEL : signs with AngloAmerican in Chile Group's largest renewable energy supply..
PU
07/25ENEL : only italian company to take up U.N. zero emissions commitment by 2050 on..
PU
07/23ENEL : Russia's extraordinary Shareholders Meeting approves Reftinskaya GRES sal..
PU
07/22ENEL : pubblica il Report sui dati operativi di Gruppo del secondo trimestre e d..
PU
07/22ENEL : publishes 2019 second quarter and first half Group operating data Report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 230 M
EBIT 2019 11 220 M
Net income 2019 4 786 M
Debt 2019 45 573 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 63 023 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,41  €
Last Close Price 6,20  €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL22.30%70 143
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.19%99 256
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.49%63 136
DOMINION ENERGY INC.3.96%59 608
IBERDROLA22.11%59 511
SOUTHERN COMPANY27.96%58 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group