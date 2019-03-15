Enel : Buys 650 MW of Renewable Capacity From US JV

By Nathan Allen



Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) said Friday that it has acquired 650 megawatts of renewable generation capacity from its U.S. joint venture Enel Green Power North America Renewable Energy Partners LLC in a deal valued at $900 million.

The Rome-based power comany said it paid around $256 million to buy out its joint-venture partner General Electric Capital Corp.

The portfolio includes six generation assets across the U.S., including wind, solar and geothermal facilities, Enel said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com