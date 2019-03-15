Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL

(ENEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Enel : Buys 650 MW of Renewable Capacity From US JV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:23am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) said Friday that it has acquired 650 megawatts of renewable generation capacity from its U.S. joint venture Enel Green Power North America Renewable Energy Partners LLC in a deal valued at $900 million.

The Rome-based power comany said it paid around $256 million to buy out its joint-venture partner General Electric Capital Corp.

The portfolio includes six generation assets across the U.S., including wind, solar and geothermal facilities, Enel said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL 0.04% 5.488 End-of-day quote.8.80%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.79% 10.3 Delayed Quote.36.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
02:23aENEL : Buys 650 MW of Renewable Capacity From US JV
DJ
03/14ENEL : acquired 650 MW of renewable capacity from its U.S. joint venture EGPNA R..
PU
03/14Despite Andean sun, renewable energy in Colombia faces cloudy outlook
RE
03/14Germany's RWE to keep struggling coal-fired plants as exit nears
RE
03/13PETROFAC : Shares Rise on Award of $1 Billion Contract
DJ
03/11Italy says MoU with China does not include any agreement on 5G
RE
03/07Eni and Edison lead race for Ascopiave's retail clients - sources
RE
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE May Sell Stake in Renewable Energy JV, Sources Say -Reuter..
DJ
03/06GE EXPLORES STAKE SALE IN ENEL RENEW : sources
RE
03/05ENEL : publishes 2018 fourth quarter and full year Group operating data report
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 668 M
EBIT 2018 10 163 M
Net income 2018 4 152 M
Debt 2018 41 135 M
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 55 795 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,75 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL8.80%63 125
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 838
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.25%60 988
IBERDROLA8.24%55 998
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.33%53 518
EXELON CORPORATION10.02%48 128
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.