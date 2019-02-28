Log in
ENEL

(ENEL)
Enel : Chilean Subsidiary Seeks Capital Increase of Up to $3.5 Billion

02/28/2019

By Nathan Allen

Enel said Thursday that its Chilean subsidiary Enel Americas SA (ENELAM.SN) has called for shareholders to vote on a proposed capital raising of up to $3.5 billion.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary meeting on April 30, Enel said.

If the proposal is approved Enel Americas would issue new ordinary shares and American depositary shares, which would be fully subscribed in cash, the company said.

Enel Americas aims to use the extra funds to pursue minority buyouts and deals, as well as optimize cash flow and pay down debt.

Enel, which owns a 51.8% stake in Enel Americas, said its board will assess how it plans to participate in the capital increase.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ENEL -0.23% 5.3 End-of-day quote.5.08%
ENEL AMERICAS SA End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 634 M
EBIT 2018 10 187 M
Net income 2018 4 152 M
Debt 2018 41 153 M
Yield 2018 5,30%
P/E ratio 2018 13,07
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 53 883 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL5.08%61 289
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.47%90 005
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.52%53 552
INNOGY SE-0.98%25 717
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 789
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.5.08%7 904
