Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL (ENEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/11
5.2 EUR   -0.95%
2018GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Enel : Energy group Orsted says government no longer supports power business divestment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 12:46pm EST
A support vessel is seen next to a wind turbine at the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish energy company Orsted, 50.1 percent owned by the state, said on Sunday that the Finance Ministry had told it there was no longer political support for continuing divestment of its power distribution and residential customer businesses.

Reuters reported on Friday that Italy's Enel and the Danish utility SEAS-NVE were among at least four bidders for the business, which was put up for sale in June as Orsted said it planned to focus on developing its international renewable energy operations.

Orsted, formerly known as Dong Energy, said it would now "assess the situation and discuss the next steps" and that it was in the best interests of the company, shareholders and customers that the business was transferred to another owner.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL -0.95% 5.2 End-of-day quote.3.09%
ORSTED -0.16% 445 Delayed Quote.2.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
12:46pENEL : Energy group Orsted says government no longer supports power business div..
RE
01/10ALLIANZ : Enel Starts Construction in US
AQ
01/08ALLIANZ : Enel starts construction in U.S. of its largest wind energy plant
AQ
01/08ENEL : fires 450MW Texas start gun
AQ
01/08ALLIANZ : Enel begins construction on 450MW wind farm in Texas
AQ
2018ENEL : Green Power offloads 50% stake in EF Solare Italia JV
AQ
2018ENEL : brings online 620 MW of new wind capacity in US
AQ
2018ENEL : Sells Stake in EF Solare Italia Joint Venture to F2i
DJ
2018SIEMENSNPV : Morocco`s Wind Energy Project Secures Financing
AQ
2018ENEL : Green Power sells 50% stake in joint venture EF Solare Italia to F2i
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 723 M
EBIT 2018 10 251 M
Net income 2018 4 140 M
Debt 2018 40 957 M
Yield 2018 5,40%
P/E ratio 2018 12,88
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 52 867 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,64 €
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL3.09%60 661
NEXTERA ENERGY INC1.09%82 584
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-3.09%50 143
INNOGY SE-0.56%25 985
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 961
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.1.17%7 522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.