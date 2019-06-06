Log in
Enel : Seeks Shareholder Approval for Russian Coal-Plant Sale

06/06/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

By Nathan Allen

Enel has called an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the sale of its Reftinskaya coal-fired plant in Russia.

The Italian power company said Thursday that it plans to sell the facility to Russia's Kuzbassenergo (KZBE.RS), a subsidiary of Siberian Generating Company, for an initial payment of 286 million euros ($321.9 million).

If the deal goes through, Kuzbassenergo would pay a further EUR41 million over the next five years, subject to conditions.

With an installed capacity of 3,800 megawatts, Reftinskaya is the biggest coal-fired power plant in Russia. The sale is in line with Enel's strategic shift toward a more sustainable model based on renewables, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
