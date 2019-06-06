Enel : Seeks Shareholder Approval for Russian Coal-Plant Sale

By Nathan Allen



Enel has called an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the sale of its Reftinskaya coal-fired plant in Russia.

The Italian power company said Thursday that it plans to sell the facility to Russia's Kuzbassenergo (KZBE.RS), a subsidiary of Siberian Generating Company, for an initial payment of 286 million euros ($321.9 million).

If the deal goes through, Kuzbassenergo would pay a further EUR41 million over the next five years, subject to conditions.

With an installed capacity of 3,800 megawatts, Reftinskaya is the biggest coal-fired power plant in Russia. The sale is in line with Enel's strategic shift toward a more sustainable model based on renewables, the company said.

