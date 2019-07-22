Enel : pubblica il Report sui dati operativi di Gruppo del secondo trimestre e del primo semestre 2019
0
07/22/2019 | 12:50pm EDT
Relazioni con i Media
Investor Relations
T +39 06 8305 5699
T +39 06 8305 7975
ufficiostampa@enel.com
investor.relations@enel.com
enel.com
enel.com
ENEL PUBBLICA IL REPORT SUI DATI OPERATIVI DI GRUPPO DEL SECONDO TRIMESTRE E DEL PRIMO SEMESTRE 2019
Roma, 22 luglio 2019 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") ha pubblicato il "Quarterly Bulletin" ("Report") contenente i dati operativi del Gruppo del secondo trimestre e del primo semestre 2019.
Il Report, pubblicato in anticipo rispetto all'approvazione da parte del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Enel e alla divulgazione dei dati economico-finanziari contenuti nei documenti contabili periodici, si pone l'obiettivo di rafforzare ulteriormente la trasparenza del Gruppo nei confronti della comunità finanziaria, in linea con le best practice dei mercati più evoluti.
Il Report, allegato al presente comunicato stampa, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet di Enel (www.enel.com), e - unitamente al presente comunicato - presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Enel SpA - Sede Legale: 00198 Roma, Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Registro Imprese di Roma e Codice Fiscale 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 Partita IVA 00934061003 - Capitale sociale Euro 10.166.679.946 i.v.
Quarterly Bulletin
H1 2019
Investor Relations Team
investor.relations@enel.com
+39 06 8305 7975
Website
www.enel.com/investors
Index
Group Summary
Group Net Installed Capacity
Group Net Production
Group Infrastructure & Networks
Retail
Main Financial & Market performance
Disclaimer
2
1. Group Summary
Net installed capacity evolution (MW)
86,352 MW
85,775 MW
695
729
4,438
(401)
(176)
4,476
9,761
9,761
20,996
20,428
22,832
22,780
27,630
27,601
H1 2018
H1 2019
Italy
Iberia
Latin America
Rest of Europe
North & Central America
Africa, Asia & Oceania
Net production evolution (GWh)
121,116 GWh
112,889 GWh
58%
(3,103)
(5,125)
70,947
65,822
59%
42%
50,170
47,066
41%
H1 2018
Renewables
Thermal
H1 2019
Net Production - breakdown by country
Renewables
Thermal
Renewables
Thermal
13%
1%
15%
2%
25%
18%
27%
17%
2%
28%
2%
25%
H1 2018:
H1 2019:
H1 2018:
H1 2019:
50,170 GWh
47,066 GWh
10%
70,947 GWh
65,822 GWh
41%
15%
18%
39%
18%
39%
46%
Italy
Iberia
Latin America
Rest of Europe
North America
Africa, Asia & Oceania
Group Infrastructure & Networks
Energy distributed (TWh)
End users (mn)
+6.9%
+0.3
230.7
246.7
72.7
73.0
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019
Retail free market1
Energy sold (TWh)
Liberalised power customers (mn)
(3.1%)
+0.9
69.7
67.6
13.8
14.7
38.1
37.5
5.6
5.8
31.6
30.1
8.2
8.9
H1 2018
H1 2019
Italy
Iberia
H1 2018
H1 2019
1. Includes only Italy and Iberia figures.
3
2. Group Net Installed Capacity1
H1 2019
H1 2018
∆ yoy
2019 Added
capacity
Group
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
27,888
32.5%
27,835
32.2%
0.2%
43
Wind
8,679
10.1%
7,867
9.1%
10.3%
579
Solar & Others
1,942
2.3%
3,281
3.8%
-40.8%
63
Geothermal
876
1.0%
804
0.9%
9.0%
72
Total Renewables
39,385
45.9%
39,786
46.1%
-1.0%
758
Nuclear
3,318
3.9%
3,318
3.8%
0.0%
-
Coal
15,829
18.5%
15,965
18.5%
-0.9%
-
CCGT
14,994
17.5%
15,028
17.4%
-0.2%
-
Oil & Gas
12,250
14.3%
12,255
14.2%
0.0%
-
Total Thermal
46,390
54.1%
46,566
53.9%
-0.4%
-
Total Enel Group
85,775
100%
86,352
100%
-0.7%
758
Italy
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
12,422
45.0%
12,401
44.9%
0.2%
11.1
Wind
772
2.8%
772
2.8%
0.0%
-
Solar & Others
30
0.1%
80
0.3%
-62.2%
-
Geothermal
763
2.8%
762
2.8%
0.1%
0.6
Total Renewables
13,988
50.7%
14,016
50.7%
-0.2%
11.7
Coal
6,340
23.0%
6,340
22.9%
0.0%
-
CCGT
4,535
16.4%
4,535
16.4%
0.0%
-
Oil & Gas
2,739
9.9%
2,739
9.9%
0.0%
-
Total Thermal
13,613
49.3%
13,613
49.3%
0.0%
-
Total
27,601
100%
27,630
100%
-0.1%
11.7
Iberia
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
4,789
21.0%
4,761
20.9%
0.6%
28
Wind
1,750
7.7%
1,750
7.7%
0.0%
-
Solar & Others
14
0.1%
14
0.1%
0.0%
-
Total Renewables
6,553
28.8%
6,525
28.6%
0.4%
28
Nuclear
3,318
14.6%
3,318
14.5%
0.0%
-
Coal
5,052
22.2%
5,168
22.6%
-2.2%
-
CCGT
5,480
24.1%
5,445
23.8%
0.6%
-
Oil & Gas
2,377
10.4%
2,377
10.4%
0.0%
-
Total Thermal
16,227
71.2%
16,307
71.4%
-0.5%
-
Total
22,780
100%
22,832
100%
-0.2%
28
Latin America
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
10,035
49.1%
10,031
47.8%
0.0%
4
Wind
1,556
7.6%
1,666
7.9%
-6.6%
29
Solar & Others
1,125
5.5%
1,491
7.1%
-24.6%
-
Geothermal
41
0.2%
41
0.2%
0.0%
-
Total Renewables
12,756
62.4%
13,229
63.0%
-3.6%
33
Coal
814
4.0%
835
4.0%
-2.5%
-
CCGT
4,170
20.4%
4,240
20.2%
-1.6%
-
Oil & Gas
2,687
13.2%
2,692
12.8%
-0.2%
-
Total Thermal
7,671
37.6%
7,767
37.0%
-1.2%
-
Total
20,428
100.0%
20,996
100%
-2.7%
33
Rest of Europe
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
19
0.2%
19
0.2%
0.0%
-
Wind
741
7.6%
741
7.6%
0.0%
-
Solar & Others
123
1.3%
123
1.3%
0.0%
-
Total Renewables
883
9.0%
883
9.0%
0.0%
-
Coal
3,623
37.1%
3,623
37.1%
0.0%
-
CCGT
809
8.3%
809
8.3%
0.0%
-
Oil & Gas
4,447
45.6%
4,447
45.6%
0.0%
-
Total Thermal
8,878
91.0%
8,878
91.0%
0.0%
-
Total
9,761
100%
9,761
100%
0.0%
-
North America
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Hydro
623
13.9%
623
14.0%
0.0%
-
Wind
3,490
78.0%
2,566
57.8%
36.0%
550
Solar & Others
292
6.5%
1,248
28.1%
-76.6%
29
Geothermal
72
1.6%
-
0.0%
n.m.
72
Total
4,476
100%
4,438
100%
0.9%
650
Africa, Asia & Oceania
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
∆ yoy
MW
Wind
371
50.9%
371
53.4%
0.0%
-
Solar & Others
357
49.1%
323
46.6%
10.5%
34
Total
729
100%
695
100%
4.9%
34
1. Consolidated perimeter excluding managed capacity under JV in North America, Italy, Australia and Mexico equal to around 3.7 GW.
4
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.