Enel : pubblica il Report sui dati operativi di Gruppo del secondo trimestre e del primo semestre 2019

0
07/22/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Relazioni con i Media

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL PUBBLICA IL REPORT SUI DATI OPERATIVI DI GRUPPO DEL SECONDO TRIMESTRE E DEL PRIMO SEMESTRE 2019

Roma, 22 luglio 2019 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") ha pubblicato il "Quarterly Bulletin" ("Report") contenente i dati operativi del Gruppo del secondo trimestre e del primo semestre 2019.

Il Report, pubblicato in anticipo rispetto all'approvazione da parte del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Enel e alla divulgazione dei dati economico-finanziari contenuti nei documenti contabili periodici, si pone l'obiettivo di rafforzare ulteriormente la trasparenza del Gruppo nei confronti della comunità finanziaria, in linea con le best practice dei mercati più evoluti.

Il Report, allegato al presente comunicato stampa, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet di Enel (www.enel.com), e - unitamente al presente comunicato - presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Enel SpA - Sede Legale: 00198 Roma, Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Registro Imprese di Roma e Codice Fiscale 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 Partita IVA 00934061003 - Capitale sociale Euro 10.166.679.946 i.v.

Quarterly Bulletin

H1 2019

Investor Relations Team

investor.relations@enel.com

+39 06 8305 7975

Website

www.enel.com/investors

Index

  1. Group Summary
  2. Group Net Installed Capacity
  3. Group Net Production
  4. Group Infrastructure & Networks
  5. Retail
  6. Main Financial & Market performance
  7. Disclaimer

2

1. Group Summary

Net installed capacity evolution (MW)

86,352 MW

85,775 MW

695

729

4,438

(401)

(176)

4,476

9,761

9,761

20,996

20,428

22,832

22,780

27,630

27,601

H1 2018

H1 2019

Italy

Iberia

Latin America

Rest of Europe

North & Central America

Africa, Asia & Oceania

Net production evolution (GWh)

121,116 GWh

112,889 GWh

58%

(3,103)

(5,125)

70,947

65,822

59%

42%

50,170

47,066

41%

H1 2018

Renewables

Thermal

H1 2019

Net Production - breakdown by country

Renewables

Thermal

Renewables

Thermal

13%

1%

15%

2%

25%

18%

27%

17%

2%

28%

2%

25%

H1 2018:

H1 2019:

H1 2018:

H1 2019:

50,170 GWh

47,066 GWh

10%

70,947 GWh

65,822 GWh

41%

15%

18%

39%

18%

39%

46%

Italy

Iberia

Latin America

Rest of Europe

North America

Africa, Asia & Oceania

Group Infrastructure & Networks

Energy distributed (TWh)

End users (mn)

+6.9%

+0.3

230.7

246.7

72.7

73.0

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

Retail free market1

Energy sold (TWh)

Liberalised power customers (mn)

(3.1%)

+0.9

69.7

67.6

13.8

14.7

38.1

37.5

5.6

5.8

31.6

30.1

8.2

8.9

H1 2018

H1 2019

Italy

Iberia

H1 2018

H1 2019

1. Includes only Italy and Iberia figures.

3

2. Group Net Installed Capacity1

H1 2019

H1 2018

∆ yoy

2019 Added

capacity

Group

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

27,888

32.5%

27,835

32.2%

0.2%

43

Wind

8,679

10.1%

7,867

9.1%

10.3%

579

Solar & Others

1,942

2.3%

3,281

3.8%

-40.8%

63

Geothermal

876

1.0%

804

0.9%

9.0%

72

Total Renewables

39,385

45.9%

39,786

46.1%

-1.0%

758

Nuclear

3,318

3.9%

3,318

3.8%

0.0%

-

Coal

15,829

18.5%

15,965

18.5%

-0.9%

-

CCGT

14,994

17.5%

15,028

17.4%

-0.2%

-

Oil & Gas

12,250

14.3%

12,255

14.2%

0.0%

-

Total Thermal

46,390

54.1%

46,566

53.9%

-0.4%

-

Total Enel Group

85,775

100%

86,352

100%

-0.7%

758

Italy

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

12,422

45.0%

12,401

44.9%

0.2%

11.1

Wind

772

2.8%

772

2.8%

0.0%

-

Solar & Others

30

0.1%

80

0.3%

-62.2%

-

Geothermal

763

2.8%

762

2.8%

0.1%

0.6

Total Renewables

13,988

50.7%

14,016

50.7%

-0.2%

11.7

Coal

6,340

23.0%

6,340

22.9%

0.0%

-

CCGT

4,535

16.4%

4,535

16.4%

0.0%

-

Oil & Gas

2,739

9.9%

2,739

9.9%

0.0%

-

Total Thermal

13,613

49.3%

13,613

49.3%

0.0%

-

Total

27,601

100%

27,630

100%

-0.1%

11.7

Iberia

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

4,789

21.0%

4,761

20.9%

0.6%

28

Wind

1,750

7.7%

1,750

7.7%

0.0%

-

Solar & Others

14

0.1%

14

0.1%

0.0%

-

Total Renewables

6,553

28.8%

6,525

28.6%

0.4%

28

Nuclear

3,318

14.6%

3,318

14.5%

0.0%

-

Coal

5,052

22.2%

5,168

22.6%

-2.2%

-

CCGT

5,480

24.1%

5,445

23.8%

0.6%

-

Oil & Gas

2,377

10.4%

2,377

10.4%

0.0%

-

Total Thermal

16,227

71.2%

16,307

71.4%

-0.5%

-

Total

22,780

100%

22,832

100%

-0.2%

28

Latin America

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

10,035

49.1%

10,031

47.8%

0.0%

4

Wind

1,556

7.6%

1,666

7.9%

-6.6%

29

Solar & Others

1,125

5.5%

1,491

7.1%

-24.6%

-

Geothermal

41

0.2%

41

0.2%

0.0%

-

Total Renewables

12,756

62.4%

13,229

63.0%

-3.6%

33

Coal

814

4.0%

835

4.0%

-2.5%

-

CCGT

4,170

20.4%

4,240

20.2%

-1.6%

-

Oil & Gas

2,687

13.2%

2,692

12.8%

-0.2%

-

Total Thermal

7,671

37.6%

7,767

37.0%

-1.2%

-

Total

20,428

100.0%

20,996

100%

-2.7%

33

Rest of Europe

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

19

0.2%

19

0.2%

0.0%

-

Wind

741

7.6%

741

7.6%

0.0%

-

Solar & Others

123

1.3%

123

1.3%

0.0%

-

Total Renewables

883

9.0%

883

9.0%

0.0%

-

Coal

3,623

37.1%

3,623

37.1%

0.0%

-

CCGT

809

8.3%

809

8.3%

0.0%

-

Oil & Gas

4,447

45.6%

4,447

45.6%

0.0%

-

Total Thermal

8,878

91.0%

8,878

91.0%

0.0%

-

Total

9,761

100%

9,761

100%

0.0%

-

North America

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Hydro

623

13.9%

623

14.0%

0.0%

-

Wind

3,490

78.0%

2,566

57.8%

36.0%

550

Solar & Others

292

6.5%

1,248

28.1%

-76.6%

29

Geothermal

72

1.6%

-

0.0%

n.m.

72

Total

4,476

100%

4,438

100%

0.9%

650

Africa, Asia & Oceania

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

∆ yoy

MW

Wind

371

50.9%

371

53.4%

0.0%

-

Solar & Others

357

49.1%

323

46.6%

10.5%

34

Total

729

100%

695

100%

4.9%

34

1. Consolidated perimeter excluding managed capacity under JV in North America, Italy, Australia and Mexico equal to around 3.7 GW.

4

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 16:49:10 UTC
