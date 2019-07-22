Enel : pubblica il Report sui dati operativi di Gruppo del secondo trimestre e del primo semestre 2019

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 79 466 M EBIT 2019 11 221 M Net income 2019 4 789 M Debt 2019 45 428 M Yield 2019 5,19% P/E ratio 2019 13,5x P/E ratio 2020 12,4x EV / Sales2019 1,38x EV / Sales2020 1,36x Capitalization 63 928 M Chart ENEL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENEL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 6,34 € Last Close Price 6,29 € Spread / Highest target 22,9% Spread / Average Target 0,75% Spread / Lowest Target -20,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director Alberto Bianchi Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENEL 24.66% 71 733 NEXTERA ENERGY INC 20.66% 100 447 DUKE ENERGY CORP 2.49% 64 396 DOMINION ENERGY INC. 7.54% 61 662 IBERDROLA 21.29% 60 293 SOUTHERN COMPANY 25.84% 57 497