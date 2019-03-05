Log in
03/05/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Media Relations

Investor Relations

T +39 06 8305 5699

T +39 06 8305 7975

ufficiostampa@enel.com

investor.relations@enel.com

enel.com

enel.com

ENEL PUBLISHES 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GROUP OPERATING DATA REPORT

Rome, March 5th, 2019 - Enel S.p.A. ("Enel") published its Quarterly Bulletin ("Report"), with the Group's operating data relating to the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

The Report, which is published ahead of the approval by the Enel Board of Directors and the disclosure of the performance and financial data contained in Enel's periodic financial reports, is aimed at further strengthening Enel's transparency towards the financial community, in line with best practices in the most advanced markets.

The Report attached to this press release is available to the public at Enel's registered office, on the Enel website (www.enel.com), and - together with this press release - through the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 00934061003 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:14:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 634 M
EBIT 2018 10 187 M
Net income 2018 4 152 M
Debt 2018 41 153 M
Yield 2018 5,29%
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 54 026 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL5.15%61 209
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.30%89 685
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.39%53 436
INNOGY SE-1.18%25 372
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 254
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.5.08%7 774
