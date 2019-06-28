Futur-e: from energy to tourism, launch of conversion project of former Porto Tolle power plant

"The solution we have developed to lend new life to the Porto Tolle power plant is a concrete demonstration of how it is possible to create value through projects that focus on sustainability," said Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel. "Thanks to Futur-e, the site of an industrial plant that has actively

"We are ready to play an active role in what could become a real turning point not only for Porto Tolle, but for the entire delta, with positive effects throughout the Veneto Region," commented Roberto Pizzoli, Mayor of Porto Tolle. "It is certainly a success for those who, like us, have guided the development of the territory towards what we firmly define as our natural vocation: sustainable tourism. This is the first real step towards a redevelopment project that will see our companies and the products of excellence that our land and our sea can offer leading the way."

The result is to convert, enhance and offer development opportunities to an entire territory. The redevelopment of the Po delta has always been a priority for us and this project demonstrates this concretely. We are talking about creating value, regenerating an industrial area, converting it and offering guarantees of sustainability, the key principle of regional policies, which we are applying to all the major projects put in place and which we will put in place over the next few years in Veneto, with maximum transparency, starting from the 2026 Olympics."

"The redevelopment of the Porto Tolle area represents for Veneto a reconversion model that we see as an example to be proposed and adapted also in other regional contexts," said Luca Zaia, President of the Veneto Region. "It is an innovative project, made possible thanks to a strategic alliance with Enel, the Municipality and the Human Company. But it is above all an initiative that takes into account the main resource our region can rely on, tourism. Keep in mind that the plan expects 8,000 tourists a day.

Based on the principles of the circular economy and sustainability, the plant will offer an opportunity for local development, thanks to the "Delta Farm" project, with the creation of an innovative tourist village destined to become a point of reference for the outdoor sector in Europe and a driving force for the development of the Po River delta. During the event, the signing of a preliminary agreement was announced for the sale of the site from Enel to Human Company, which presented the proposed conversion of the area.

Venice, June 28th, 2019 - From power plant to innovative and sustainable open-air tourist village. This is the future of the Porto Tolle plant, presented today in Venice at Palazzo Balbi in the presence of the President of Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, the CEO of Enel, Francesco Starace, the CEO of Human Company, Mark Gall, and the mayor of Porto Tolle, Roberto Pizzoli.

participated in the life and history of the local community, and beyond, is once again the starting point for new opportunities for development. This is a result that can only be achieved by forging ahead together as a team, like the one we have formed with the region, the town and Human Company, one that will continue in the coming years for the benefit of the territory and the country."

"We are enthusiastic about this agreement and this major investment that enables us to pursue our development goals through the conversion of a UNESCO heritage area like Porto Tolle into a true tourist destination," commented Marco Galletti, CEO of Human Company. "What is more, job creation for the local community and generating a substantial indirect economic impact makes us even more proud to play a leading role alongside Enel in this great project."

Combining biodiversity and local excellence and a total investment of around 60 million euros, the village created by Human Company will occupy an area of 110 hectares, 20 of which are wooded, with reception areas for different types of open-air hospitality, from campsites to the latest generation of mobile homes. Among the main attractions is a multifunctional sports centre, with an area for water sports and spaces dedicated to wellness through activity programmes, sensory experiences and regenerating training sessions. The territory will also be a protagonist, thanks to a visitor centre that shines a light on local environmental and natural highlights and one for the development of local fish and agricultural products, accompanied by a high-level eating experience with an emphasis on local specialties. The village will also be open to local entrepreneurs who can participate with their own activities. Focusing on eco- sustainability, innovation, development of the territory and ability to attract international tourist flows, "Delta Farm" embraces the values of Human Company's outdoor hospitality and is part of the Group's national development and expansion plan, with direct and indirect opportunities for the territory and with an expected average of some 8,000 tourists per day.

The proposal to revitalise the site of the former Porto Tolle power plant is part of the Futur-e programme. It was selected by Enel through a project competition that actively involved the local area and the academic world, with the aim of selecting solutions for the future of the area that are in line with the needs and expectations of the local community. With the signing of the preliminary sale agreement, the activities to make the project a reality can now begin: in the immediate future, work will begin on environmental activities beyond those already carried out by Enel and the detailed plan of all the preparatory works for the construction of "Delta Farm" will be finalised, with selective demolitions only of structures that are not involved in the new activities, thus maintaining the circular economy approach. Projects will be implemented in parallel with construction activities to reduce the time necessary to complete the effort, with the aim of opening "Delta Farm" for the 2023 tourist season.

FUTUR-E

Futur-e is Enel's programme, pursued together with local communities, to redevelop the sites of 23 thermoelectric power plants and a former mining area whose role in the national energy system has ended or is coming to completion. The energy sector has changed profoundly due to the growth of renewables and the development and dissemination of increasingly efficient solutions. Enel confirms its role as a protagonist in the transition towards an ever more sustainable model, transforming power plants for new and different uses to generate shared value, in accordance with the principles of the circular economy. Begun in 2015, Futur-e is now recognised internationally as an example of best practice in the areas of sustainability and the circular economy.

HUMAN COMPANY

Today, the Human Company has eight villages in Italy (located in Tuscany, Veneto and Lazio), accompanied by three luxury hostels in Florence, Berlin and Prague and the charming hotel Villa La Palagina in the hills near Figline Valdarno. Over the years, the Group has also diversified its business, combining its accommodation operations with activities in the restaurant sector by participating in the

