ENEL    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL

(ENEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Italy's CDP may sell Open Fiber stake to TIM to form single network - report

0
05/25/2019 | 08:10am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is considering selling its stake in broadband operator Open Fiber to Telecom Italia (TIM), which would issue the state-owned lender with shares in return for the holding, Il Messaggero reported.

This could pave the way to a single ultrafast broadband operator through a merger of TIM's network with Open Fiber, which is co-owned by state-lender CDP and Italy's biggest utility Enel, to avoid duplicating investment.

The proposal is one option CDP's top executives have discussed with TIM's major investor French media group Vivendi, Saturday's Il Messagero report said.

CDP, which recently became TIM's second-largest shareholder with a 9.9% stake, would thereby lift its stake to between 20% and 25%, close to or more than Vivendi's 23.9%.

TIM would then merge its network assets into Open Fiber and keep control of the network company, Il Messaggero added.

The plan would trigger a reshuffle in TIM, as Vivendi and activist fund Elliott would be diluted, the report said.

TIM's Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said earlier this month that merging Open Fiber with TIM's networks would be positive for both companies, adding that TIM would maintain some kind of control of the new network entity.

CDP, Elliott, TIM, Enel and Vivendi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL 1.92% 5.789 End-of-day quote.14.77%
TELECOM ITALIA -0.95% 0.4381 End-of-day quote.-9.35%
VIVENDI 0.13% 23.6 Real-time Quote.10.90%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78 637 M
EBIT 2019 11 076 M
Net income 2019 4 738 M
Debt 2019 44 048 M
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 58 855 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,05 €
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL14.77%65 929
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.00%97 401
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.91%64 658
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.22%62 360
IBERDROLA20.40%61 721
SOUTHERN COMPANY23.75%56 540
