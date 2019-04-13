Log in
ENEL

(ENEL)
TIM asks Italian watchdog to delay review over network spinoff - source

04/13/2019
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo at its headquarter in Rozzano, Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) has asked watchdog AGCOM to postpone its review of a plan to spin off its fixed-line network because the scheme will be modified, a source close to matter said on Saturday.

TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi wrote to AGCOM asking to delay its assessment as talks continue with smaller network operator Open Fiber over a possible combination of their networks, the source added, confirming a report in La Repubblica newspaper.

TIM declined comment.

The future of Telecom Italia's network has become a key bone of contention between the phone group's top shareholders, Vivendi and activist fund Elliott.

While Elliott has been pushing for TIM to spin off its network and merge it with Open Fiber, Vivendi has opposed TIM losing control of its biggest asset.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which became TIM's second-largest shareholder and co-owns Open Fiber with utility Enel, is keen to ensure the project to create a single network becomes a reality, partly to avoid duplicating investments.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina; Editing by David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL -0.58% 5.61 End-of-day quote.11.22%
TELECOM ITALIA -1.40% 0.5146 End-of-day quote.6.48%
VIVENDI -0.15% 26.28 Real-time Quote.23.50%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78 616 M
EBIT 2019 11 072 M
Net income 2019 4 748 M
Debt 2019 41 513 M
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 11,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 57 371 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL11.22%64 820
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.80%91 009
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.81%65 677
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.97%60 994
IBERDROLA10.49%57 817
SOUTHERN COMPANY19.54%54 248
