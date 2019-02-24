Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL

(ENEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi backs Telecom Italia, Open Fiber network merger under right conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 08:05am EST
The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) main shareholder Vivendi said on Sunday it would back a merger of the fixed-line networks of TIM and rival Open Fiber if conditions were right, while renewing its attack on U.S. activist fund Elliott.

Elliott, which owns just under 10 percent of TIM, is locked in a battle with Vivendi over how to re-launch the debt-laden firm after last year wresting control of its board from the French media giant.

In a series of slides, Vivendi said TIM's fixed network was core to value creation, adding it would support a merger of Open Fiber with TIM if conditions were right from an operational, financial and regulatory standpoint and overseen by an independent board.

"Any potential decisions involving its 'crown jewel' assets must be taken with the utmost care and consideration," it said. The future of TIM's fixed network has been a bone of contention between the two investors with Elliott pushing for a merger and Vivendi reluctant to lose control.

Last week Luigi Gubitosi, an Elliott ally appointed CEO in November, presented TIM's three-year strategy saying he did not rule out losing control of the group's fixed-line network under a deal with Open Fiber.

Open Fiber is jointly controlled by utility Enel and state lender CDP which also holds a stake in TIM.

TIM's shares have lost more than 30 percent since March last year, partially due to the governance battle between its top two shareholders.

Vivendi accused the Elliott-nominated board of having "led TIM into a precarious state." An Elliott spokeswoman declined to comment.

Vivendi also said it was ready to support proposals in the long-term interest of TIM shareholders including alternative fixed network business models, non-core asset sales, capital structure simplification, and a resumption of dividend payment.

The two adversaries will again face off on March 29 when shareholders are asked to vote on Vivendi's request to replace five board directors appointed by Elliott.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL 0.61% 5.278 End-of-day quote.4.64%
TELECOM ITALIA 1.63% 0.5378 End-of-day quote.11.28%
VIVENDI 1.08% 24.23 Real-time Quote.12.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
08:05aVivendi backs Telecom Italia, Open Fiber network merger under right condition..
RE
02/15ENEL : New light in Italy's Embassy to the Holy See with artistic lighting proje..
PU
02/14ENEL : Begins Construction of 140 MW Wind Farm in South Africa
AQ
02/14ENEL : Construction commences for 140MW Nxuba wind farm
AQ
02/13ENEL : starts build of 140 MW wind farm in South Africa
AQ
02/12ENEL : starts construction of 140 MW wind farm in South Africa
PU
02/11ENEL : Fitch upgrades Enel's long-term rating to “A-” and maintains ..
PU
02/08ENEL : turns sod on 716MW Brazilian giant
AQ
02/07ENEL : Starts Construction of South America's Largest Wind Farm
AQ
02/07ENEL : 2018 preliminary results - EBITDA up in line with year's target
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 634 M
EBIT 2018 10 187 M
Net income 2018 4 152 M
Debt 2018 40 978 M
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,02
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 53 660 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL4.64%60 820
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.33%89 958
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.02%53 106
INNOGY SE0.59%25 798
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 752
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.0.39%7 525
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.