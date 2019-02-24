Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL

(ENEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi ready to support Telecom Italia, Open Fiber network merger under right conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 07:02am EST
The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) main shareholder Vivendi said on Sunday it would back a merger of the fixed network of TIM and its rival Open Fiber if the conditions were right.

In slides, the French media giant said it believed TIM's fixed network was core to value creation.

"Vivendi is ready to support a merger of Open Fiber with TIM if the conditions are right and fair from an operational, financial and regulatory standpoint and overseen by an independent directors-controlled Board," it said in slides.

The future of TIM's fixed network has been a bone of contention between Vivendi and activist investor Elliott which last year seized control of TIM's board.

Elliott is pushing for a merger while Vivendi opposes losing control of TIM's biggest asset.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL 0.61% 5.278 End-of-day quote.4.64%
TELECOM ITALIA 1.63% 0.5378 End-of-day quote.11.28%
VIVENDI 1.08% 24.23 Real-time Quote.12.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL
07:02aVivendi ready to support Telecom Italia, Open Fiber network merger under righ..
RE
02/15ENEL : New light in Italy's Embassy to the Holy See with artistic lighting proje..
PU
02/14ENEL : Begins Construction of 140 MW Wind Farm in South Africa
AQ
02/14ENEL : Construction commences for 140MW Nxuba wind farm
AQ
02/13ENEL : starts build of 140 MW wind farm in South Africa
AQ
02/12ENEL : starts construction of 140 MW wind farm in South Africa
PU
02/11ENEL : Fitch upgrades Enel's long-term rating to “A-” and maintains ..
PU
02/08ENEL : turns sod on 716MW Brazilian giant
AQ
02/07ENEL : Starts Construction of South America's Largest Wind Farm
AQ
02/07ENEL : 2018 preliminary results - EBITDA up in line with year's target
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 634 M
EBIT 2018 10 187 M
Net income 2018 4 152 M
Debt 2018 40 978 M
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,02
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 53 660 M
Chart ENEL
Duration : Period :
Enel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL4.64%60 820
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.33%89 958
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.2.02%53 106
INNOGY SE0.59%25 798
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 752
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.0.39%7 525
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.