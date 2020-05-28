Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Enel Américas S.A.    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.

(ENELAM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Americas S A : Increases Stake in Subsidiary Americas to 62.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:05am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Enel SpA said Thursday that it has increased its stake in its Chilean subsidiary Enel Americas to 62.3%.

The Rome-based energy company has bought 5% of Enel Americas' share capital for a total of roughly $701 million by settling two share swap transactions, it said.

The capital increase is in line with its strategy to buy out minorities in South American subsidiaries and Enel intends to increase its stake further, it said.

"As announced to the financial market, Enel entered into two further share swap transactions in April 2020 to acquire, on dates that are expected to occur no later than the end of 2020, additional shares of Enel Americas' common stock and American Depositary Shares by up to a further 2.7%, reaching up to 65% of the company's share capital," Enel said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. 1.69% 120 End-of-day quote.-28.14%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.07% 6.586 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
02:05aENEL AMERICAS S A : Increases Stake in Subsidiary Americas to 62.3%
DJ
05/25ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/25ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. : quaterly earnings release
03/30ENEL AMERICAS S A : draws up covid-19 insurance policy for all its global employ..
PU
02/04ENEL AMERICAS S A : Receives Bronze Class Distinction for its Sustainability Eff..
PU
01/20ENEL AMERICAS SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019EUROPE : Brexit optimism puts European stocks within spitting distance of record..
RE
2019ENEL AMERICAS : recognized as the best company in Chile by ALAS20
AQ
2019ENEL AMERICAS S A : Américas recognized as the best company in Chile by ALAS20
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 11 733 B
EBIT 2020 2 764 B
Net income 2020 967 B
Debt 2020 3 566 B
Yield 2020 3,85%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 8 978 B
Chart ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Américas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 156,67 CLP
Last Close Price 120,00 CLP
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A.-28.14%10 967
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.43%118 021
ENEL S.P.A.-6.87%73 520
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.52%68 449
IBERDROLA4.62%67 808
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.21%61 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group