Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Enel Americas SA    ENELAM   CLP371861061

ENEL AMERICAS SA

(ENELAM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enel Americas : LatinFinance magazine distinguishes Enel Américas with the “Project Sponsor of The Year” Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
  • The award was granted to Enel Américas by New York's LatinFinance magazine, recognizing experience, creativity, and perseverance.

Santiago, October 04, 2019 - At a ceremony held last night in New York, the prestigious LatinFinance magazine distinguished Enel Américas in the 'Project Sponsor of the Year' category. Enel Américas becomes the first winner of this new category, thereby recognizing the company's solid work and leadership throughout the Latin American region. It is also a recognition of Enel Américas' entire team, in a year where the corporation stood out, among other things, for the successful capital increase of more than US$ 3 billion.

'It is an honor to receive this award that recognizes the great efforts made by all of us who work in the company. Enel Américas has managed to position itself and be an actor of international relevance that grows hand in hand with sustainability. A company which achievements are the foundations of what is coming: the consolidation of a growth strategy, being a leading actor in the energy transition, building the sustainable future of the region,' said Maurizio Bezzeccheri, Enel Américas' CEO and the Enel Group's Head of Latin America Region.

'We are very proud that our work is recognized internationally. The objective of the recent and successful capital increase was precisely to strengthen the company's flexibility to prepare it for a new stage of growth and to take advantage of potential strategic investment opportunities, through sustainable development and consolidating our leadership in Latin America,' declared Aurelio Bustilho, Enel Américas' CFO.

LatinFinance evaluates the work developed by the different companies during a calendar year. The selection and evaluation process consists of several steps and complexities.

The criteria evaluated for the different participating companies included: general strategy, volume and diversity of transactions, innovation and forecast, quality of execution and success of the transactions performed. Enel Américas stood out for the quality of execution and success of the transactions made during the last year.

With this award, Enel Américas reaffirms its commitment to lead a sustainable energy transition in the region. This has already been a good year, with a first semester of 25% EBITDA growth, mainly due to improved performance in Brazil after the consolidation of Enel Distribuição São Paulo. Enel Américas has managed to lead the industry solidly in the region and it will follow that path towards a sustainable business strategy.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL AMERICAS SA
12:17pENEL AMERICAS : LatinFinance magazine distinguishes Enel Américas with the &ldqu..
PU
08/27Enel Green Power starts construction of Chile's largest solar plant
AQ
08/01ENEL AMERICAS SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.02771 new shares @ 0.162108 USD for 1 existin..
FA
07/31Enel signs with AngloAmerican in Chile Group's largest renewable energy suppl..
AQ
07/31ENEL : Americas Completes First Period of Capital Increase
DJ
06/28ENEL : to Increase Stake in Chilean Subsidiary
DJ
06/24ENEL AMERICAS SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.326004 new shares @ 0.162108 USD for 1 existi..
FA
05/13ENEL AMERICAS SA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/13ENEL AMERICAS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/10ENEL : Increases Stake in Enel Americas Subsidiary
DJ
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 10 297 B
EBIT 2019 2 029 B
Net income 2019 703 B
Debt 2019 3 972 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 10 272 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 137,00  CLP
Last Close Price 135,00  CLP
Spread / Highest target 3,70%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurizio Bezzeccheri Chief Executive Officer
Francisco de Borja Acha Besga Chairman
Aurelio Ricardo de Oliveira CFO, Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Hernán Guillermo Somerville Senn Independent Director
Patricio Gómez Sabaini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL AMERICAS SA13 948
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.42%111 626
ENEL S.P.A.31.62%75 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.20%69 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.42%66 608
IBERDROLA32.52%66 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group