Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enel Chile S.A.    ENIC

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile : Announces the Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC), announced today that its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2020.

Enel Chile is a company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. We are engaged with the decarbonization of our fleet by adding 2GW of renewables projects. As of December 2019, 65% of our generating capacity is coming from renewable sources. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were Ch$ 7,858 billion (US$ 10.5 billion1) and Ch$ 2,771 billion (US$ 3.9 billion2) respectively, in 2019.

The document is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:



Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

isabela.klemes@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9606

 

 

Catalina González Sch.

Investor Relations Senior Analyst

catalina.gonzalez@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9603

 

 

Claudio Ortiz T.

Investor Relations Analyst

claudio.ortiz@enel.com

(+56) 22630 5506

Pablo Contreras H.

Investor Relations Analyst

pablo.contreras@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9585

 

Gonzalo Juarez de la Rasilla

IR New York Office

gonzalo.juarezdelarasilla@enel.com  

+1 (212) 520 1025

(1) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of Ch$ 748.74 per U.S. dollar, as of December 31, 2019.

(2) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate of Ch$ 702.63 per U.S. dollar of 2019 results.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-chile-announces-the-filing-of-the-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301050736.html

SOURCE Enel Chile


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENEL CHILE S.A.
08:28pENEL CHILE : Announces the Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
2019ENEL CHILE : Announces The Filing Of The 2018 Annual Report On Form 20-F
PR
2018ENEL CHILE : Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F
PR
2017ENEL CHILE : Announces The Filing Of The 2016 Annual Report On Form 20-F
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group