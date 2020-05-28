Log in
Enel Chile S.A.

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Enel Accelerates Closure of Last Coal-Fired Plant in Chile

05/28/2020 | 01:57am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Enel SpA said Thursday that its subsidiaries Enel Chile SA and Enel Generacion Chile SA have agreed to accelerate the closure of the group's last coal-fired plant in Chile, possibly incurring an impairment of around 790 million euros ($867.7 million).

The Rome-based energy company said Enel Generacion Chile would request authorizations to cease operations at the Bocamina coal-fired power plant in Coronel at units Bocamina I and Bocamina II by Dec. 31, 2020 and May 31, 2022 respectively.

The first unit was previously scheduled to close by the end of 2023, with the second due to cease operations no later than 2040.

Enel said the possible impairment of around EUR790 million which could be reported in its half-year financial report, would correspond to the net book value of the two units as well as dismantling costs.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL CHILE S.A. -0.67% 61 End-of-day quote.-13.48%
ENEL GENERACIÓN CHILE S.A. 1.26% 294 End-of-day quote.-21.36%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.07% 6.586 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 2 718 B
EBIT 2020 810 B
Net income 2020 483 B
Debt 2020 1 849 B
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 4 248 B
Chart ENEL CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 76,40 CLP
Last Close Price 61,00 CLP
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Pallotti Chief Executive Officer
Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman
Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director
Giulio Fazio Vice Chairman, Head-Legal & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL CHILE S.A.-13.48%5 189
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.43%118 021
ENEL S.P.A.-6.87%73 520
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.52%68 449
IBERDROLA4.62%67 808
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.21%61 522
