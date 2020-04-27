Enel Chile S A : Conference Call Invitation 1Q 2020 Results

Enel Chilewill release its 1Q 2020 results on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Conference Call will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

ENEL CHILE - ENIC

1Q 2020 Results

10:00 a.m. (Santiago)

10:00 a.m. (E.T.)

Conference Call information Replay information* Dial-in number Int: +1-(216)-562-0408 Dial-in number Int: +1-(404)-537-3406 Dial-in number US: +1-(844)-263-8292 Dial-in number US: +1-(855)-859-2056 Passcode I.D.: 1995637 Passcode I.D.: 1995637 *available until May 13th, 2020, 13:00 PM E.T.

You can also listen the conference call and the replay at www.enel.cl,on our Investor Relations site. A presentation, including the most important figures of the period, will be available during the conference call.

On this occasion, participants will be prevented from asking live questions via phone. The only possibility to ask questions to the management during the conference will be via chat available in the webcast.

If you have questions do not hesitate to contact us

Kind regards,

Enel Chile's Investor Relations Team

www.enel.clSanta Rosa 76, Santiago, CHILE

Phone: 56 (2) 2353 4400