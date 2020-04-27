Enel Chile S A : Conference Call Invitation 1Q 2020 Results

Log in
04/27/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Enel Chilewill release its 1Q 2020 results on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Conference Call will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

ENEL CHILE - ENIC

1Q 2020 Results

10:00 a.m. (Santiago)

10:00 a.m. (E.T.)

Conference Call information

Replay information*

Dial-in number Int:

+1-(216)-562-0408

Dial-in number Int:

+1-(404)-537-3406

Dial-in number US:

+1-(844)-263-8292

Dial-in number US:

+1-(855)-859-2056

Passcode I.D.:

1995637

Passcode I.D.:

1995637

*available until May 13th, 2020, 13:00 PM E.T.

You can also listen the conference call and the replay at www.enel.cl,on our Investor Relations site. A presentation, including the most important figures of the period, will be available during the conference call.

On this occasion, participants will be prevented from asking live questions via phone. The only possibility to ask questions to the management during the conference will be via chat available in the webcast.

If you have questions do not hesitate to contact us

Kind regards,

Enel Chile's Investor Relations Team

www.enel.clSanta Rosa 76, Santiago, CHILE

Phone: 56 (2) 2353 4400

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 22:32:02 UTC
