Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Enel Chile S.A.    ENELCHILE   CL0002266774

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Chile S A : Generación requests authorization for the early closure of Bocamina, its last coal plant in Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

Enel Chile

Santa Rosa 76, piso 15 comunicacion.enelchile@enel.com

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL GENERACIÓN REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION FOR THE EARLY CLOSURE OF BOCAMINA, ITS LAST COAL PLANT IN CHILE

  • The company plans to disconnect Bocamina's Unit I by December 31st this year and Unit II by May 31st, 2022, which will make it the first company to stop generating from coal in Chile.
  • In line with the Strategic Plan 2020-2022, during this period a series of renewable projects will enter into operation to meet the company´s commitments to large customers, and sustainably meet the growth in demand.

Santiago, May 27th, 2020. Enel Generación Chile's Board of Directors announced today its decision to accelerate the closure of the two units of Central Bocamina thermoelectric complex, located in Coronel. To finalize this measure, the company will formally request the executive secretary of the National Energy Commission (CNE) to authorize the final withdrawal, disconnection, and cessation of operation of Bocamina I (128 MW) by December 31st, 2020 and Bocamina II (350 MW) by May 31st, 2022.

This definition implies closing much earlier than promised by the company in the National Decarbonization Plan signed with the Ministry of Energy on June 4th, 2019, which provided for the closure of unit I towards the end of 2023 and, the closure of Bocamina II in 2040 at the latest and confirms the leadership of the Enel Group in Chile by accelerating its commitments to tackle the impact of climate change, while advancing its plan to add 2GW of renewable energy by 2022.

"We have carried out a process to accelerate a just energy transition towards a more efficient, economic and cleaner mix, capable of sustaining the country's development and, at the same time, reducing its impact on the environment and climate. This is a key milestone that marks Enel Chile's exit from coal-fired generation", explained Paolo Pallotti, general manager of Enel Chile. "A change of context and the technological evolution of renewables that makes projects more efficient, allowed us to anticipate the commitment acquired with the country when we signed the National Decarbonization Plan," he added.

If the disconnection request is approved, Enel Chile will record an impairment related to Bocamina II that will affect Enel Chile's net income of 2020, in the amount of approximately USD 586 million.

Development of renewables

Enel Chile

Santa Rosa 76, piso 15 comunicacion.enelchile@enel.com

PRESS RELEASE

Regarding this announcement, the general manager of Enel Generación Chile, Michele Siciliano, highlighted the numerous positive impacts that this will trigger: "With this decision we are the first Chilean company to stop generating from coal, which has benefits from the environmental, economic and social points of view. Thus, we give a concrete response to the action plan of Chile and Enel regarding the Sustainable Development Goal on Climate Action"

As part of the commitment to advance towards an increasingly cleaner energy mix, Enel Chile is progressing in the development of the projects included in its Strategic Plan. These initiatives seek to add a total of 2 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, half of which is already under construction. These projects under development are, among others, Azabache (60.9MW), the first hybrid industrial plant in the country; Campos del Sol (382MW), one of the largest solar projects under construction in Chile, and the 33MW expansion of Cerro Pabellón (48MW), the only geothermal plant in operation in South America.

In the same way as it did in the case of the Tarapacá Plant, which coal unit was withdrawn from the system in December 2019, for the Bocamina Plant, a redeployment plan will also be carried out for all the workers of both units, considering opportunities in all areas and lines of business of the group in Chile. "The idea is not to generate any disruption as a result of this process," Siciliano said. Likewise, it will begin an analysis to assess the potential for energy conversion of its facilities or to seek the best use for the property, with the objective of developing that territory.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 20:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENEL CHILE S.A.
04:53pENEL CHILE S A : Generación requests authorization for the early closure of Boca..
PU
05/22ENEL CHILE S A : Luis Calvo Mackenna opens pavilion dedicated exclusively to com..
PU
04/29ENEL CHILE S A : announces initiatives for a billion pesos to support the most v..
PU
04/28ENEL CHILE S.A. : quaterly earnings release
04/27ENEL CHILE S A : Conference Call Invitation 1Q 2020 Results
PU
02/28ENEL CHILE S A : Conference Call Invitation FY 2019 Results
PU
2019ENEL CHILE : to Increase Stake in Chilean Subsidiary
DJ
2019ENEL CHILE : 9M 2019 Results Presentantion
PU
2019ENEL CHILE : CC Invitation 9M 2019 Results
PU
2019Enel Green Power starts construction of Chile's largest solar plant
AQ
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 2 718 B
EBIT 2020 810 B
Net income 2020 483 B
Debt 2020 1 849 B
Yield 2020 4,07%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 4 248 B
Chart ENEL CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 76,40 CLP
Last Close Price 61,41 CLP
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Pallotti Chief Executive Officer
Herman Chadwick Piñera Chairman
Giuseppe Turchiarelli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Pedro Pablo Cabrera Gaete Independent Director
Giulio Fazio Vice Chairman, Head-Legal & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL CHILE S.A.-12.89%5 226
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.24%114 683
ENEL S.P.A.-7.86%72 763
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.41%67 828
IBERDROLA0.78%65 345
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.21%60 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group