ENEL CHILE S.A.

ENEL CHILE S.A.

(ENELCHILE)
Enel Chile S A : Luis Calvo Mackenna opens pavilion dedicated exclusively to combat the Coronavirus pandemic

05/22/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Enel Chile

Santa Rosa 76, 15th floor comunicacion.enelchile@enel.com

PRESS RELEASE

LUIS CALVO MACKENNA OPENS PAVILION DEDICATED EXCLUSIVELY TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

  • Enel donated $100 million to enable a space with 20 ICU beds to benefit low- income children at high risk.
  • Due to the need for beds and the urgency of the current context, the pavilion was operative in a record time of nearly 30 days.

Santiago, May 20, 2020 - Enel Chile joined the campaign organized by the Corporation of Friends of the Luis Calvo Mackenna Hospital (AMICAM) aimed at funding the construction of a pavilion with 20 ICU beds dedicated exclusively to addressing the COVID-19 emergency and attending to the hospital's child patients.

Due to the need for beds and the urgency of the current context, the pavilion was operative in a record time of around 30 days, allowing it to begin treating patients as of May.

"This donation is part of a series of initiatives promoted by the company to support the most vulnerable population by contributing to necessary healthcare solutions to confront the COVID-19 crisis. We are very happy to help provide the resources treat the children who need it," explains Herman Chadwick, president of Enel Chile.

Enel's contribution of $100 million pesos is part of the "Codo a Codo" campaign (in English, "Elbow to Elbow"), a number of measures promoted by the Enel Group companies in Chile along with the municipal governments, hospitals and organizations which lend their efforts every day to fighting the pandemic, leading to measures aimed at meeting basic needs such as access to healthcare and food.

"We are still moved by the fact that after 34 years we are continuing to carry out the wishes of our founder, Dr. Federico Puga: to make the hospital a friendlier place for sick children, their families and the dedicated medical staff. This has been made possible thanks to our loyal contributors and companies like Enel that have placed their trust in AMICAM. The timely donation by Enel complemented the work that we had been doing to deliver 20 UCI beds during these difficult times," says Jorge Montes Bezanilla, president of the AMICAM board of directors.

Enel Chile is committed to going above and beyond its work to ensure the supply of electricity. Getting involved in the efforts to address the global pandemic is fundamental because the company is convinced that in order to overcome the coronavirus it is necessary to build bridges of understanding and collaboration in order to enable the teamwork between companies, the public sector and communities.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 16:11:00 UTC
