Enel Chile : 9M 2019 Results Presentantion

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 9M 2019 consolidated results Key highlights of the 9M 2019 Renewable Growth Infrastructure networks & e-cities Shareholders sustainable value SDGs Sustainable Dev. Goals Decarbonization on track Tarapacá closure and Campos del Sol/Cerro Pabellón III started construction Customers centricity and long-term partnership BHP Billiton, Anglo America and Collahuasi agreements Focus on EBITDA margin and sustainable growth in Generation and Distribution businesses Environmental, Social and Governance best practices Presence in three Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and ISO 370011certification Operations continues to contribute with our SDG targets 1. ISO 37001: An international standard that recognizes the existence of an effective anti-bribery management system. Enel Chile, Enel Generación and Enel Distribución have been 1 certified with this standard Decarbonization Enel Chile is leading the energy transition in Chile Decarbonization update Tarapacá Power Plant closure on track for December 31st, 2019 Impairment accounting impact on Enel Chile Net Income of US$ 277 million¹ With no impact on Enel Chile Dividends Distribution Commercial Strategy aligned with decarbonization 3TWh/ year renewable 15-year PPA (BHP as from Aug/21) Up to 3 TWh/ year renewable 10-years PPA (Anglo American as from Jan/21) Up to 1 TWh/ year renewable 10-year PPA (Collahuasi as from Apr/20) Phase 1Phase 2Robust Renewable Pipeline Tarapacá Bocamina I Bocamina II Geothermal Wind Solar December 2019 Up to December 2023 Up to December 2040 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 2 Energy Transition Smart solutions paving the future Main updates on the period Leadership consolidation on sustainable mobility Plan to install 1,200 EV charging points over the next 5 years Wood stoves replacement with more efficient system (4,700 families benefited and 15k tons CO2emissions avoided) 2017 2018 9M 2019 Electric 2 76 285buses* Charging 63 221312Points*² 2017 2018 9M 2019 Public234259 251lighting ('000)* e-³Home31.0 50.8 54.8services ('000) Latam' First Electric-Route¹ Inauguration of the "Electro Route Grecia" first of its kind in Latin America: 40 digital bus stops

183 new e-buses were launched, totaling a fleet of 285 for Enel.

e-buses were launched, totaling a fleet of 285 for Enel. 3 new electro terminals 1. Photovoltaic, lighting, cameras, LED publicity, information panels for users 3 Stock in 2017: 63 private and public charging stations for electric vehicles. Stock in 2018: 147 public and private charging stations plus 74 charging stations Active contracts in the year for Micro insurance in B2C Accumulative figures Capex allocation Development capex focused on renewables Enel X 9M 2019 Capex by business and by nature¹ 28% 58% 10% USD USD 1% 296mn 296mn 60% 12% 31% Asset management Renewables Asset development 9M 2019 Development capex USD 88% 8%178mn 4% Networks & Enel X Customers Thermal generation Other 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 4 Generation portfolio Continuous improvement on our mix and margins Installed capacity (GW) Production (TWh) 9% +11% 8% 14.4 16.0 2.4 1.5 7.5 2.8 47% 2.4 0.3 20% GW 0.3 3.0 3.2 Energy sales (TWh) +1% 17.718.0 0.30.6 5.5 7.5 16% 7.2 7.3 11.9 9.8 9M 2018 9M 2019 Hydro CCGT¹ Oil-Gas Coal Wind, Solar, Geothermal & Mini-Hydro 9M 2018 9M 2019 Regulated Free Spot 1. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine 5 Distribution portfolio Focus on digitalization to continuously improve our services and efficiency Energy distributed (TWh)2 End users 1.90 1.96 (mn) Telecontrol equipment installation (cumulated) +2% 12.6 12.9 1,733 1,481 1,161 1,902 9M 2018 9M 2019 SAIDI¹ LTM (minutes) +14% 177203 2016 2017 2018 9M 2019 Energy losses (%) -2p.p. 5.14.9 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 1. SAIDI LTM: System Average Interruption Duration Index during the last twelve months 6 2. Energy distributed only in Enel Distribución concession area Progress on SDGs Engaging local communities1 9M 2019 2021 High-quality, inclusive and fair education 48 107 Access to affordable and clean energy 197 175 Employment and sustainable and 369 447 inclusive economic growth I&N, sustainable cities and cyber securities2 9M 2019 E-buses 285 Charging points3 312 Web app with cyber security solutions 100% Climate change 9M 2019 Emission free production, as % of total 61% generation in MWh 1. Cumulated data and targets from 2015 of thousand beneficiaries 7 Cumulated data Public and private charging stations 9M 2019 consolidated results Financial results Financial highlights (USD mn)¹ 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. Revenues 3,046 2,580 +18% EBITDA 1,181 825 +43% Group Net Income 301 304 -1% EBITDA Margin 39% 32% +7 p.p. Gross Margin 49% 43% +6 p.p. Gross CAPEX 296 296 -0% Net Debt 3,406 3,333² +2% 1. Reported figures. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 685.61 CLP/USD; 9 2. Jan 1st2019, adjusted by IFRS 16 adoption (USD 53 mn) EBITDA (USD mn)¹ 3Q 2019 vs 3Q 2018 +18% (4.5) 330 58.3 7.2 391 72 79 264 (6) (10) 322 3Q 2018 Generation Networks / Holding 3Q 2019 EBITDAmargin Enel X +35% +40% Generation Networks / Enel X Holding 9M 2019 vs 9M 2018 +43% 161.8 19.7 (2.6) 1181 825 176.7 221 202 986 647 (23) (26) 9M 2018 One - Off Generation Networks / Holding 9M 2019 (PPA) Enel X +32% +39% Generation Networks / Enel X Holding 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 10 Generation Businesses Improving our operating margins EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹ Ebitda 40% 46% Margin² Hydro production slightly above last year +52% 986 647 177 - 10 % savings on cost of fuels 809 (lower price of coal and natural gas) 647 +6 p.p EBITDA Margin improvement due to 9M 2018 9M 2019 optmized portfolio mix One-Off PPA 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 11 2. Excludesone-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA Networks & Enel X Businesses Focus on efficiency, network resilience and final customer EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹ Ebitda 15% 14% Margin 2 p.p reduction in energy losses +10% 202 221 2% increase on energy distributed + USD 11 mn related to Enel X 9M 2018 9M 2019 additional EBITDA on e-transportation 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 12 Profit & Loss (USD mn)¹ 9M 2019 9M 2018 ∆ yoy EBITDA² 1,181 825 +43% D&A (667) (229) +191% of which Impairment³ (405) - N.A. EBIT 514 596 -14% Financial expenses (157) (108) +46% Results from equity investments 4 3 +18% EBT 360 492 -27% Income taxes (40) (129) -69% Minorities (20) (58) -66% Group net income 301 304 -1% Higher D&A mainly due to impairment of coal-fired power plants Higher Financial Expenses related to Elqui project and the consolidation of EGP Chile Lower tax expenses mainly related to the impairment and corporate structure simplification Lower Minorities due to Enel Generación Chile tender offer 1. Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 13 Excludes one-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA Impairment of the closure of the coal-fired power plants Cash flow (USD mn)¹ 1,181 177 1,004 768 (96) (413) 672 (113)559 559 (296) 263 263 (78) (342) Reported Working Income Financial FFO Capex FCF Dividends Net EBITDA Capital Taxes expenses paid FCF & Others One - Off (PPA) 9M18² 900 9 (122) (89) 698 (323) 376 (358) 18 1. 2019 average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD 14 2. Figures consider the average exchange rate for the period 628.69 CLP/USD, as reported in the 9M18 Debt and financial expenses (USD mn)¹ Gross and net debt ND/EBITDA 2.7x 2.1x -3% 3,7703,650 303245 3,4673,406 Sep 2018 Sep 2019 Net debt Cash Net debt evolution +2% 3,333 (263) 342 (6) IFRS 16 53 590 3,406 3,280 Jan 1st, 2019 FCF Dividends Fx 9M 2019 paid conversion Sep/19 Average Maturity: 6.7 years (7.0 years in Sep/18) Cost of gross debt: 5.4% (vs 5.2% Jan 1st, 2019) 1. Average exchange rate for the period : Sep/2019 (728.21CLP/USD), Jan 1st 2019 (65781CLP/USD), Sep/2018 (660.42CLP/USD) 15 Energy tariff stabilization mechanism Mechanism Overview Main takeaways Regulated customers tariff will be reverted to 1H2019 level and kept fixed until Dec 2020, creating an accounting receivable in favor of the Gencos Gencos receivables shall be accrued until July 2023, capped by USD 1,350 million Mechanism stablishes the recovery of the balance by Dec 31st2027 at latest Interest on balance accounts will be applied from 01 Jan 2026 onwards (libor rate) Expected mechanism evolution¹ Up to Dec-20 Jan-21 to Jun-23 Jul-23 to Dec-25 Jan-26 to Dec-27 Fixed prices Fixed prices + IPC Max (A; B) Max (A, B) + readjustment A B Up to Jun-23: Jul-23 to Dec-25 Jan-26 to Dec-27 Genco' receivables accumulation Receivables recovery deadline refund period B Stabilized tariff $/kWh (Customer price) A PNLP system $/kWh (Average price PPA Gx) 16 1. PNLP: Long-term average energy price; IPC: Chilean Consumer Price Index; Closing remarks Renewable Growth Shareholders sustainable value Enel Chile continues to pursue a sustainable growth fostering customer satisfaction and responsible energy consumptions Client long-term partnership, decarbonization, portfolio mix and digitalization continues to driver our growth SDG commitments on-track and best practices on ESG, aligned with our strategy Infrastructure & networks SDGs Sustainable Dev. 