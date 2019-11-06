Log in
News Summary

Enel Chile : 9M 2019 Results Presentantion

0
11/06/2019

9M 2019 consolidated results

Key highlights of the 9M 2019

Renewable

Growth

Infrastructure networks & e-cities

Shareholders

sustainable

value

SDGs

Sustainable

Dev. Goals

Decarbonization on track

Tarapacá closure and Campos del Sol/Cerro Pabellón III started construction

Customers centricity and long-term partnership

BHP Billiton, Anglo America and Collahuasi agreements

Focus on EBITDA margin and sustainable growth

in Generation and Distribution businesses

Environmental, Social and Governance best practices

Presence in three Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and ISO 370011certification

Operations continues to contribute with our SDG targets

1.

ISO 37001: An international standard that recognizes the existence of an effective anti-bribery management system. Enel Chile, Enel Generación and Enel Distribución have been

1

certified with this standard

Decarbonization

Enel Chile is leading the energy transition in Chile

Decarbonization update

Tarapacá Power Plant closure on track for

December 31st, 2019

Impairment accounting impact on Enel Chile Net Income of US$ 277 million¹

With no impact on Enel Chile

Dividends Distribution

Commercial Strategy aligned with decarbonization

  • 3TWh/ year renewable15-year PPA (BHP as from Aug/21)

Up to 3 TWh/ year renewable 10-years PPA (Anglo American as from Jan/21)

Up to 1 TWh/ year renewable 10-year PPA

(Collahuasi as from Apr/20)

Phase 1Phase 2Robust Renewable Pipeline

Tarapacá

Bocamina I

Bocamina II

Geothermal

Wind

Solar

December 2019

Up to December 2023

Up to December 2040

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

2

Energy Transition

Smart solutions paving the future

Main updates on the period

Leadership consolidation on

sustainable mobility

Plan to install 1,200 EV charging

points over the next 5 years

Wood stoves replacement with more

efficient system (4,700 families benefited and 15k tons CO2emissions avoided)

2017 2018 9M

2019

Electric 2 76 285buses*

Charging 63 221312Points*²

2017 2018 9M

2019

Public234259 251lighting ('000)*

e-³Home31.0 50.8 54.8services ('000)

Latam' First Electric-Route¹

Inauguration of the "Electro Route Grecia" first of its kind in Latin America:

  • 40 digital bus stops
  • 183 newe-buses were launched, totaling a fleet of 285 for Enel.
  • 3 new electro terminals

1.

Photovoltaic, lighting, cameras, LED publicity, information panels for users

3

  1. Stock in 2017: 63 private and public charging stations for electric vehicles. Stock in 2018: 147 public and private charging stations plus 74 charging stations
  2. Active contracts in the year for Micro insurance in B2C
  • Accumulative figures

Capex allocation

Development capex focused on renewables

Enel X

9M 2019 Capex by business and by nature¹

28%

58%

10%

USD

USD

1%

296mn

296mn

60%

12%

31%

Asset management

Renewables

Asset development

9M 2019 Development capex

USD 88%

8%178mn

4%

Networks & Enel X

Customers

Thermal generation

Other

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

4

Generation portfolio

Continuous improvement on our mix and margins

Installed capacity (GW)

Production (TWh)

9%

+11%

8%

14.4

16.0

2.4

1.5

7.5

2.8

47%

2.4

0.3

20%

GW

0.3

3.0

3.2

Energy sales (TWh)

+1%

17.718.0

0.30.6

5.5

7.5

16%

7.2

7.3

11.9

9.8

9M 2018

9M 2019

Hydro

CCGT¹

Oil-Gas

Coal

Wind, Solar, Geothermal & Mini-Hydro

9M 2018

9M 2019

Regulated Free Spot

1. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

5

Distribution portfolio

Focus on digitalization to continuously improve our services and efficiency

Energy distributed (TWh)2

End users

1.90

1.96

(mn)

Telecontrol equipment installation (cumulated)

+2%

12.6

12.9

1,733

1,481

1,161

1,902

9M 2018

9M 2019

SAIDI¹ LTM (minutes)

+14%

177203

2016

2017

2018

9M 2019

Energy losses (%)

-2p.p.

5.14.9

9M 2018

9M 2019

9M 2018

9M 2019

1.

SAIDI LTM: System Average Interruption Duration Index during the last twelve months

6

2. Energy distributed only in Enel Distribución concession area

Progress on SDGs

Engaging local communities1

9M 2019

2021

High-quality, inclusive and fair education

48

107

Access to affordable and clean energy

197

175

Employment and sustainable and

369

447

inclusive economic growth

I&N, sustainable cities and cyber securities2

9M 2019

E-buses

285

Charging points3

312

Web app with cyber security solutions

100%

Climate change

9M 2019

Emission free production, as % of total

61%

generation in MWh

1.

Cumulated data and targets from 2015 of thousand beneficiaries

7

  1. Cumulated data
  2. Public and private charging stations

9M 2019 consolidated results

Financial results

Financial highlights

(USD mn)¹

9M 2019

9M 2018

Var.

Revenues

3,046

2,580

+18%

EBITDA

1,181

825

+43%

Group Net Income

301

304

-1%

EBITDA Margin

39%

32%

+7 p.p.

Gross Margin

49%

43%

+6 p.p.

Gross CAPEX

296

296

-0%

Net Debt

3,406

3,333²

+2%

1.

Reported figures. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 685.61 CLP/USD;

9

2. Jan 1st2019, adjusted by IFRS 16 adoption (USD 53 mn)

EBITDA

(USD mn)¹

3Q 2019 vs 3Q 2018

+18%

(4.5)

330

58.3

7.2

391

72

79

264

(6)

(10)

322

3Q 2018

Generation

Networks /

Holding

3Q 2019

EBITDAmargin

Enel X

+35%

+40%

Generation

Networks / Enel X

Holding

9M 2019 vs 9M 2018

+43%

161.8

19.7

(2.6)

1181

825

176.7

221

202

986

647

(23)

(26)

9M 2018

One - Off Generation

Networks /

Holding

9M 2019

(PPA)

Enel X

+32%

+39%

Generation

Networks / Enel X

Holding

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

10

Generation Businesses

Improving our operating margins

EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹

Ebitda

40%

46%

Margin²

Hydro production slightly above last year

+52%

986

647

177

- 10 % savings on cost of fuels

809

(lower price of coal and natural gas)

647

+6 p.p EBITDA Margin improvement due to

9M 2018

9M 2019

optmized portfolio mix

One-Off PPA

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

11

2.

Excludesone-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA

Networks & Enel X Businesses

Focus on efficiency, network resilience and final customer

EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹

Ebitda

15%

14%

Margin

2 p.p reduction in energy losses

+10%

202

221

2% increase on energy distributed

+ USD 11 mn related to Enel X

9M 2018

9M 2019

additional EBITDA on e-transportation

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

12

Profit & Loss

(USD mn)¹

9M 2019

9M 2018

∆ yoy

EBITDA²

1,181

825

+43%

D&A

(667)

(229)

+191%

of which Impairment³

(405)

-

N.A.

EBIT

514

596

-14%

Financial expenses

(157)

(108)

+46%

Results from equity investments

4

3

+18%

EBT

360

492

-27%

Income taxes

(40)

(129)

-69%

Minorities

(20)

(58)

-66%

Group net income

301

304

-1%

Higher D&A mainly due to impairment

of coal-fired power plants

Higher Financial Expenses related to Elqui project and the consolidation of EGP Chile

Lower tax expenses mainly related to the

impairment and corporate structure simplification

Lower Minorities due to

Enel Generación Chile tender offer

1.

Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

13

  1. Excludesone-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA
  2. Impairment of the closure of thecoal-fired power plants

Cash flow

(USD mn)¹

1,181

177

1,004

768

(96)

(413)

672

(113)559

559

(296)

263

263

(78)

(342)

Reported

Working

Income

Financial

FFO

Capex

FCF

Dividends

Net

EBITDA

Capital

Taxes

expenses

paid

FCF

& Others

One - Off (PPA)

9M18²

900

9

(122)

(89)

698

(323)

376

(358)

18

1.

2019 average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD

14

2.

Figures consider the average exchange rate for the period 628.69 CLP/USD, as reported in the 9M18

Debt and financial expenses

(USD mn)¹

Gross and net debt

ND/EBITDA

2.7x

2.1x

-3%

3,7703,650

303245

3,4673,406

Sep 2018

Sep 2019

Net debt

Cash

Net debt evolution

+2%

3,333

(263)

342

(6)

IFRS 16

53

590

3,406

3,280

Jan 1st, 2019

FCF

Dividends

Fx

9M 2019

paid

conversion

Sep/19 Average Maturity: 6.7 years (7.0 years in Sep/18)

Cost of gross debt: 5.4% (vs 5.2% Jan 1st, 2019)

1. Average exchange rate for the period : Sep/2019 (728.21CLP/USD), Jan 1st

2019 (65781CLP/USD), Sep/2018 (660.42CLP/USD)

15

Energy tariff stabilization mechanism

Mechanism Overview

Main takeaways

Regulated customers tariff will be reverted to 1H2019

level and kept fixed until Dec 2020, creating an accounting receivable in favor of the Gencos

Gencos receivables shall be accrued until July 2023,

capped by USD 1,350 million

Mechanism stablishes the recovery of the

balance by Dec 31st2027 at latest

Interest on balance accounts will be applied

from 01 Jan 2026 onwards (libor rate)

Expected mechanism evolution¹

Up to Dec-20

Jan-21 to Jun-23

Jul-23 to Dec-25

Jan-26 to Dec-27

Fixed prices

Fixed prices + IPC

Max (A; B)

Max (A, B) + readjustment

A

B

Up to Jun-23:

Jul-23 to Dec-25

Jan-26 to Dec-27

Genco' receivables accumulation

Receivables

recovery deadline

refund period

B

Stabilized tariff $/kWh (Customer price)

A

PNLP system $/kWh

(Average price PPA Gx)

16

1. PNLP: Long-term average energy price; IPC: Chilean Consumer Price Index;

Closing remarks

Renewable

Growth

Shareholders

sustainable

value

Enel Chile continues to pursue a sustainable growth fostering customer satisfaction and responsible energy consumptions

Client long-term partnership, decarbonization, portfolio mix and

digitalization continues to driver our growth

SDG commitments on-track and best practices

on ESG, aligned with our strategy

Infrastructure

& networks

SDGs

Sustainable

Dev. Goals

Sustainable Margins and Cash-flow stability will continue to be one of our priorities onwards

17

9M 2019 consolidated results

Contact us

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations Enel Chile

Investor Relations team

Catalina González

Claudio Ortiz

Pablo Contreras

Gonzalo Juarez

Contacts

Email ir.enelchile@enel.com

Phone +56 2 2630 9606

Channels

Website

Enel.cl

Follow us

18

9M 2019 Results

Disclaimer

This presentation contains statements that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this announcement and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enel Chile and its management with respect to, among other things: (1) Enel Chile's business plans; (2) Enel Chile's cost-reduction plans; (3) trends affecting Enel Chile's financial condition or results of operations, including market trends in the electricity sector in Chile or elsewhere; (4) supervision and regulation of the electricity sector in Chile or elsewhere; and (5) the future effect of any changes in the laws and regulations applicable to Enel or its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include a decline in the equity capital markets of the United States or Chile, an increase in the market rates of interest in the United States or elsewhere, adverse decisions by government regulators in Chile or elsewhere and other factors described in Enel Chile's Annual Report and Form 20-F. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which state only as of their dates. Enel Chile undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

19

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:09:02 UTC
