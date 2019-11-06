Enel Chile : 9M 2019 Results Presentantion

Tarapacá closure and Campos del Sol/Cerro Pabellón III started construction
Customers centricity and long-term partnership
BHP Billiton, Anglo America and Collahuasi agreements
Focus on EBITDA margin and sustainable growth
in Generation and Distribution businesses
Environmental, Social and Governance best practices
Presence in three Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and ISO 370011certification
Operations continues to contribute with our SDG targets
1.
ISO 37001: An international standard that recognizes the existence of an effective anti-bribery management system. Enel Chile, Enel Generación and Enel Distribución have been
1
certified with this standard
Decarbonization
Enel Chile is leading the energy transition in Chile
Decarbonization update
Tarapacá Power Plant closure on track for
December 31st, 2019
Impairment accounting impact on Enel Chile Net Income of US$ 277 million¹
With no impact on Enel Chile
Dividends Distribution
Commercial Strategy aligned with decarbonization
3TWh/ year renewable15-year PPA (BHP as from Aug/21)
Up to 3 TWh/ year renewable 10-years PPA (Anglo American as from Jan/21)
Up to 1 TWh/ year renewable 10-year PPA
(Collahuasi as from Apr/20)
Phase 1Phase 2Robust Renewable Pipeline
Tarapacá
Bocamina I
Bocamina II
Geothermal
Wind
Solar
December 2019
Up to December 2023
Up to December 2040
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
2
Energy Transition
Smart solutions paving the future
Main updates on the period
Leadership consolidation on
sustainable mobility
Plan to install 1,200 EV charging
points over the next 5 years
Wood stoves replacement with more
efficient system (4,700 families benefited and 15k tons CO2emissions avoided)
2017 2018 9M
2019
Electric 2 76 285buses*
Charging 63 221312Points*²
2017 2018 9M
2019
Public234259 251lighting ('000)*
e-³Home31.0 50.8 54.8services ('000)
Latam' First Electric-Route¹
Inauguration of the "Electro Route Grecia" first of its kind in Latin America:
40 digital bus stops
183 newe-buses were launched, totaling a fleet of 285 for Enel.
3 new electro terminals
1.
Photovoltaic, lighting, cameras, LED publicity, information panels for users
3
Stock in 2017: 63 private and public charging stations for electric vehicles. Stock in 2018: 147 public and private charging stations plus 74 charging stations
Active contracts in the year for Micro insurance in B2C
Accumulative figures
Capex allocation
Development capex focused on renewables
Enel X
9M 2019 Capex by business and by nature¹
28%
58%
10%
USD
USD
1%
296mn
296mn
60%
12%
31%
Asset management
Renewables
Asset development
9M 2019 Development capex
USD 88%
8%178mn
4%
Networks & Enel X
Customers
Thermal generation
Other
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
4
Generation portfolio
Continuous improvement on our mix and margins
Installed capacity (GW)
Production (TWh)
9%
+11%
8%
14.4
16.0
2.4
1.5
7.5
2.8
47%
2.4
0.3
20%
GW
0.3
3.0
3.2
Energy sales (TWh)
+1%
17.718.0
0.30.6
5.5
7.5
16%
7.2
7.3
11.9
9.8
9M 2018
9M 2019
Hydro
CCGT¹
Oil-Gas
Coal
Wind, Solar, Geothermal & Mini-Hydro
9M 2018
9M 2019
Regulated Free Spot
1. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
5
Distribution portfolio
Focus on digitalization to continuously improve our services and efficiency
Energy distributed (TWh)2
End users
1.90
1.96
(mn)
Telecontrol equipment installation (cumulated)
+2%
12.6
12.9
1,733
1,481
1,161
1,902
9M 2018
9M 2019
SAIDI¹ LTM (minutes)
+14%
177203
2016
2017
2018
9M 2019
Energy losses (%)
-2p.p.
5.14.9
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2018
9M 2019
1.
SAIDI LTM: System Average Interruption Duration Index during the last twelve months
6
2. Energy distributed only in Enel Distribución concession area
Progress on SDGs
Engaging local communities1
9M 2019
2021
High-quality, inclusive and fair education
48
107
Access to affordable and clean energy
197
175
Employment and sustainable and
369
447
inclusive economic growth
I&N, sustainable cities and cyber securities2
9M 2019
E-buses
285
Charging points3
312
Web app with cyber security solutions
100%
Climate change
9M 2019
Emission free production, as % of total
61%
generation in MWh
1.
Cumulated data and targets from 2015 of thousand beneficiaries
7
Cumulated data
Public and private charging stations
9M 2019 consolidated results
Financial results
Financial highlights
(USD mn)¹
9M 2019
9M 2018
Var.
Revenues
3,046
2,580
+18%
EBITDA
1,181
825
+43%
Group Net Income
301
304
-1%
EBITDA Margin
39%
32%
+7 p.p.
Gross Margin
49%
43%
+6 p.p.
Gross CAPEX
296
296
-0%
Net Debt
3,406
3,333²
+2%
1.
Reported figures. Comparisons between periods in the Financial Income Statements are made using the average exchange rate for the period 685.61 CLP/USD;
9
2. Jan 1st2019, adjusted by IFRS 16 adoption (USD 53 mn)
EBITDA
(USD mn)¹
3Q 2019 vs 3Q 2018
+18%
(4.5)
330
58.3
7.2
391
72
79
264
(6)
(10)
322
3Q 2018
Generation
Networks /
Holding
3Q 2019
EBITDAmargin
Enel X
+35%
+40%
Generation
Networks / Enel X
Holding
9M 2019 vs 9M 2018
+43%
161.8
19.7
(2.6)
1181
825
176.7
221
202
986
647
(23)
(26)
9M 2018
One - Off Generation
Networks /
Holding
9M 2019
(PPA)
Enel X
+32%
+39%
Generation
Networks / Enel X
Holding
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
10
Generation Businesses
Improving our operating margins
EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹
Ebitda
40%
46%
Margin²
Hydro production slightly above last year
+52%
986
647
177
- 10 % savings on cost of fuels
809
(lower price of coal and natural gas)
647
+6 p.p EBITDA Margin improvement due to
9M 2018
9M 2019
optmized portfolio mix
One-Off PPA
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
11
2.
Excludesone-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA
Networks & Enel X Businesses
Focus on efficiency, network resilience and final customer
EBITDA evolution (USD mn)¹
Ebitda
15%
14%
Margin
2 p.p reduction in energy losses
+10%
202
221
2% increase on energy distributed
+ USD 11 mn related to Enel X
9M 2018
9M 2019
additional EBITDA on e-transportation
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
12
Profit & Loss
(USD mn)¹
9M 2019
9M 2018
∆ yoy
EBITDA²
1,181
825
+43%
D&A
(667)
(229)
+191%
of which Impairment³
(405)
-
N.A.
EBIT
514
596
-14%
Financial expenses
(157)
(108)
+46%
Results from equity investments
4
3
+18%
EBT
360
492
-27%
Income taxes
(40)
(129)
-69%
Minorities
(20)
(58)
-66%
Group net income
301
304
-1%
Higher D&A mainly due to impairment
of coal-fired power plants
Higher Financial Expenses related to Elqui project and the consolidation of EGP Chile
Lower tax expenses mainly related to the
impairment and corporate structure simplification
Lower Minorities due to
Enel Generación Chile tender offer
1.
Average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
13
Excludesone-off effect on PPA early termination of USD 177 mn in EBITDA
Impairment of the closure of thecoal-fired power plants
Cash flow
(USD mn)¹
1,181
177
1,004
768
(96)
(413)
672
(113)559
559
(296)
263
263
(78)
(342)
Reported
Working
Income
Financial
FFO
Capex
FCF
Dividends
Net
EBITDA
Capital
Taxes
expenses
paid
FCF
& Others
One - Off (PPA)
9M18²
900
9
(122)
(89)
698
(323)
376
(358)
18
1.
2019 average exchange rate for the period 685.61CLP/USD
14
2.
Figures consider the average exchange rate for the period 628.69 CLP/USD, as reported in the 9M18
Debt and financial expenses
(USD mn)¹
Gross and net debt
ND/EBITDA
2.7x
2.1x
-3%
3,7703,650
303245
3,4673,406
Sep 2018
Sep 2019
Net debt
Cash
Net debt evolution
+2%
3,333
(263)
342
(6)
IFRS 16
53
590
3,406
3,280
Jan 1st, 2019
FCF
Dividends
Fx
9M 2019
paid
conversion
Sep/19 Average Maturity: 6.7 years (7.0 years in Sep/18)
Cost of gross debt: 5.4% (vs 5.2% Jan 1st, 2019)
1. Average exchange rate for the period : Sep/2019 (728.21CLP/USD), Jan 1st
2019 (65781CLP/USD), Sep/2018 (660.42CLP/USD)
15
Energy tariff stabilization mechanism
Mechanism Overview
Main takeaways
Regulated customers tariff will be reverted to 1H2019
level and kept fixed until Dec 2020, creating an accounting receivable in favor of the Gencos
Gencos receivables shall be accrued until July 2023,
capped by USD 1,350 million
Mechanism stablishes the recovery of the
balance by Dec 31st2027 at latest
Interest on balance accounts will be applied
from 01 Jan 2026 onwards (libor rate)
Expected mechanism evolution¹
Up to Dec-20
Jan-21 to Jun-23
Jul-23 to Dec-25
Jan-26 to Dec-27
Fixed prices
Fixed prices + IPC
Max (A; B)
Max (A, B) + readjustment
A
B
Up to Jun-23:
Jul-23 to Dec-25
Jan-26 to Dec-27
Genco' receivables accumulation
Receivables
recovery deadline
refund period
B
Stabilized tariff $/kWh (Customer price)
A
PNLP system $/kWh
(Average price PPA Gx)
16
1. PNLP: Long-term average energy price; IPC: Chilean Consumer Price Index;
Closing remarks
Renewable
Growth
Shareholders
sustainable
value
Enel Chile continues to pursue a sustainable growth fostering customer satisfaction and responsible energy consumptions
Client long-term partnership, decarbonization, portfolio mix and
digitalization continues to driver our growth
SDG commitments on-track and best practices
on ESG, aligned with our strategy
Infrastructure
& networks
SDGs
Sustainable
Dev. Goals
Sustainable Margins and Cash-flow stability will continue to be one of our priorities onwards
17
9M 2019 consolidated results
9M 2019 Results
