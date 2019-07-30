Enel Signs Renewable Energy Deal With Anglo American in Chile

By Nathan Allen



Enel said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to supply Anglo American Chilean operations with renewable energy over a 10-year period.

The Rome-based power company said its Chilean subsidiary Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENELGXCH.SN) will provide up to 3 terawatt hours of energy a year to the U.K.-listed miner.

The renewable energy will help Anglo American reduce its total carbon-dioxide emissions in Chile by over 70%, Enel said.

