ENEL GENERACION CHILE SA

(ENGX)
Enel Signs Renewable Energy Deal With Anglo American in Chile

07/30/2019 | 05:30am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Enel said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to supply Anglo American Chilean operations with renewable energy over a 10-year period.

The Rome-based power company said its Chilean subsidiary Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENELGXCH.SN) will provide up to 3 terawatt hours of energy a year to the U.K.-listed miner.

The renewable energy will help Anglo American reduce its total carbon-dioxide emissions in Chile by over 70%, Enel said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ANGLO AMERICAN -1.09% 2084 Delayed Quote.20.89%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.27% 368.2 End-of-day quote.17.26%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
ENEL 0.58% 6.246 End-of-day quote.23.12%
ENEL GENERACION CHILE SA End-of-day quote.
PLATINUM 0.33% 880.32 Delayed Quote.9.25%
