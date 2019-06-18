Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Enel Rossiya PAO    ENRU   RU000A0F5UN3

ENEL ROSSIYA PAO

(ENRU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enel Rossiya : Russia holds annual general shareholders' meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the annual report and the annual financial statements of the company for 2018. Acting on a proposal by the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of dividends totalling around 5.0 billion RUR or 0.141471 RUR/share, corresponding to 65% of the company's IFRS net ordinary income for 2018. The Assembly set July 8th, 2019 as the Dividend Record Date.

PJSC Enel Russia's Shareholders' Meeting elected a new Board of Directors composed of 11 members:

Denis Mosolov

Stephane Maurice Zweguintzow

Andrea Guaccero

Maria Antonietta Giannelli

Simone Mori

Andrea Palazzolo

Giancarlo Pescini

Giorgio Callegari

Vitaly Zarkhin

Tagir Sitdekov

Laurent Nicolas Souviron

The General Shareholders Meeting also appointed Limited Liability Company Ernst & Young as PJSC Enel Russia's auditor.

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved an amended version of the company's Charter and a new version of the Regulation on payment of remuneration and compensations to the company's Board of Directors members.

Besides these topics, Shareholders voted for Enel Russia membership in the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association, a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of renewable energy sector players in Russia and works to create a favourable investment climate as well as promoting the use of renewable sources in the country.

Disclaimer

PJSC Enel Russia published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 17:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENEL ROSSIYA PAO
01:59pENEL ROSSIYA : Russia holds annual general shareholders' meeting
PU
06/14ENEL : Awarded 71 MW Of New Wind Capacity In Renewables Tender In Russia
AQ
06/13ENEL ROSSIYA : wins tender to build 71MW wind project in Russia
AQ
06/13ENEL ROSSIYA : in Russia awarded 71 MW of new wind energy capacity
AQ
06/12ENEL : in Russia Awarded 71 MW of New Wind Capacity in Renewables Tender
AQ
06/11ENEL ROSSIYA : Russia awarded 71 MW of wind capacity in the Stavropol region fol..
PU
06/07ENEL ROSSIYA : The project of PJSC Enel Russia on equipment modernization at Nev..
PU
06/07ENEL ROSSIYA : signed an agreement with veb innovations within the framework of ..
PU
06/06ENEL ROSSIYA : Russia board of directors called extraordinary general shareholde..
PU
06/06ENEL SIGNED TWO DEALS ON DAY ONE OF : one on renewables and another on innovati..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 75 045 M
EBIT 2019 12 409 M
Net income 2019 8 222 M
Debt 2019 25 606 M
Yield 2019 12,4%
P/E ratio 2019 5,01
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 40 748 M
Chart ENEL ROSSIYA PAO
Duration : Period :
Enel Rossiya PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,41  RUB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Palasciano Villamagna General Director
Stéphane M Zweguintzow Chairman & Head-External Relations
Yulia Matyushova Head-Administration, Finance and Control
Gerald Joseph Rohan Independent Director
Giuseppe Luzzio Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL ROSSIYA PAO597
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-3.38%9 196
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED2.84%3 172
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 413
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-24.62%2 083
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. HEBEI--.--%1 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About