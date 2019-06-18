Enel Rossiya : Russia holds annual general shareholders' meeting

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the annual report and the annual financial statements of the company for 2018. Acting on a proposal by the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of dividends totalling around 5.0 billion RUR or 0.141471 RUR/share, corresponding to 65% of the company's IFRS net ordinary income for 2018. The Assembly set July 8th, 2019 as the Dividend Record Date.

PJSC Enel Russia's Shareholders' Meeting elected a new Board of Directors composed of 11 members:

Denis Mosolov

Stephane Maurice Zweguintzow

Andrea Guaccero

Maria Antonietta Giannelli

Simone Mori

Andrea Palazzolo

Giancarlo Pescini

Giorgio Callegari

Vitaly Zarkhin

Tagir Sitdekov

Laurent Nicolas Souviron

The General Shareholders Meeting also appointed Limited Liability Company Ernst & Young as PJSC Enel Russia's auditor.

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved an amended version of the company's Charter and a new version of the Regulation on payment of remuneration and compensations to the company's Board of Directors members.

Besides these topics, Shareholders voted for Enel Russia membership in the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association, a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of renewable energy sector players in Russia and works to create a favourable investment climate as well as promoting the use of renewable sources in the country.