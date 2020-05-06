Enel S p A : 1Q Profit Broadly Flat; Confirms 2020-22 Targets

By Giulia Petroni



Enel SpA said Wednesday that net profit was broadly flat in the first quarter and confirmed the targets outlined in its 2020-22 strategic plan.

The Rome-based energy company said net profit for the period was 1.25 billion euros ($1.36 billion) from EUR1.26 billion in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, net profit increased 10.5% on year to EUR1.28 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR4.71 billion from EUR4.55 billion in the year-earlier period. Adjusted for one-offs including acquisitions or disposals, Ebitda came in at EUR4.74 billion.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 12.2% to EUR19.99 billion from EUR22.76 billion in the previous year. The fall was partly attributed to lower volumes of electricity sales in Italy and Spain, reduced trading activities and adverse exchange-rate effects.

Enel reported a net debt of EUR47.10 billion for the period, a 4.3% increase from the previous year as a result of investments.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic only had a limited impact on business in the first quarter of the year and reiterated its goals for the 2020-22 period.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com