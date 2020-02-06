Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 01:44:44 pm
8.158 EUR   +1.09%
01:11pENEL S P A : 2019 Earnings, Revenue Rose
DJ
02/05ENEL S P A : X strengthens demand response leadership in Poland with new award
AQ
01/29Spanish renewables company Elawan explores sale - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enel S p A : 2019 Earnings, Revenue Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:11pm EST

By Cristina Roca

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) said Thursday that its earnings and revenue rose in 2019.

The Rome-based company said in its preliminary results that revenue for the year was up 6.1% to 80.3 billion euros ($88.48 billion). The rise was attributed to positive performance in the company's infrastructure and networks division, especially in Latin America, as well as its thermal-generation and trading division in Italy.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR17.7 billion, up from EUR16.3 in 2018.

Enel reported a net debt of EUR45.2 billion for the period, a 10% increase from the previous year as a result of investment needs, the application of a new accounting standard, M&A, adverse exchange rate developments and the payment of dividends.

"The excellent performance registered in 2019 represents further progress toward reaching our objectives, therefore placing us in a strong position to achieve the targets set in our 2020-22 Strategic Plan," said Chief Executive Francesco Starace.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA 0.93% 25.07 End-of-day quote.4.41%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.74% 8.13 Delayed Quote.13.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENEL S.P.A.
01:11pENEL S P A : 2019 Earnings, Revenue Rose
DJ
02/05ENEL S P A : X strengthens demand response leadership in Poland with new award
AQ
01/29Spanish renewables company Elawan explores sale - sources
RE
01/22ENEL S P A : Registration of the deed of partial demerger of Enel Green Power S...
AQ
01/20ENEL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/16Germany's RWE to cut one in three jobs in $2.9 billion coal exit deal
RE
01/14ENEL S P A : Green Power starts operating 475 MW of solar capacity in Brazil
AQ
01/08RWE is possible takeover target in renewables boom - Goldman Sachs
RE
2019ENEL S P A : Starts Operations at Two Renewable Energy Plants in the U.S.
AQ
2019ENEL S P A : Green Power Starts Operations of 450MW Texas Wind Farm, Plans Expan..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 78 522 M
EBIT 2019 9 920 M
Net income 2019 4 838 M
Debt 2019 46 866 M
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 82 033 M
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,79  €
Last Close Price 8,07  €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.13.12%90 686
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.10.14%131 935
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.37%74 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.10%71 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.50%71 059
IBERDROLA11.11%69 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group