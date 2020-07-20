Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enel S p A : Italy's top administrative court refers Enel competition fine to EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:42pm EDT
A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

Italy's top administrative court on Monday referred a case over a fine on utility Enel for alleged abuse of its dominant market position to the Court of Justice of the European Union, a court document showed.

Italy's competition watchdog last year ordered Enel and two subsidiaries to pay a 93 million euro ($106 million) fine, levied on its operations in a part of Italy's power market.

The fine was later reduced to 27.5 million euros after an appeal by the energy group. Enel denies any wrongdoing and appealed to overturn the reduced penalty.

Enel on Monday said in a statement that data and analysis it had provided to show it did not harm competition were not taken into account by the antitrust authority.

"Enel remains convinced that it has acted in full compliance with the rules of commercial conduct," it said.

The EU Court of Justice must clarify some aspects of European legislation regarding market abuse, which are important for assessing Enel's appeals, the administrative State Council court said in a ruling seen by Reuters.

(Writing by Giulio Piovaccari, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Barbara Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENEL S.P.A.
02:42pENEL S P A : Italy's top administrative court refers Enel competition fine to EU
RE
02:11pENEL S P A : and Polimi launch the first, second level specializing master in "S..
PU
01:14pENEL : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/20ENEL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/17ENEL : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/15ENEL S P A : Energy transition, Enel launches 'The new energy spaces' in Italy, ..
AQ
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Italy pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source
RE
07/11Italy pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source
RE
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Italy pushes to end stalemate over single broadband network - source
RE
07/09Italy's TIM asks state lender to invest in last-mile network - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 81 090 M 92 740 M 92 740 M
Net income 2020 5 183 M 5 927 M 5 927 M
Net Debt 2020 48 140 M 55 056 M 55 056 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 84 594 M 96 801 M 96 748 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 67 921
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,12 €
Last Close Price 8,43 €
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.19.16%97 899
NEXTERA ENERGY13.72%134 785
IBERDROLA20.75%81 449
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.12%65 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.66%60 552
SOUTHERN COMPANY-14.32%57 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group