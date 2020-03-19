Log in
ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/19 02:27:36 pm
5.902 EUR   +0.20%
ENEL S P A : Net Income Fell in 2019; Confirms 2020 Targets
03/16ENEL S.P.A. : annual earnings release
03/09TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Fined EUR116 Million in Fiber Case; To Appeal Decision
Enel S p A : Net Income Fell in 2019; Confirms 2020 Targets

03/19/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Enel SpA said Thursday that net income fell in 2019 due to impairment on a number of coal-fired plants and confirmed its objectives for 2020.

The Rome-based energy company said net income for the year fell to 2.17 billion euros ($2.38 billion) from EUR4.79 billion the previous year. On an adjusted basis, net income came in at EUR4.77 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR17.70 billion from EUR16.35 billion the previous year.

Revenue for the year was up 6.3% to EUR80.33 billion euros. The rise was attributed to positive performance in the company's infrastructure and networks division, especially in Latin America, as well as its thermal-generation and trading division in Italy.

Enel reported a net debt of EUR45.18 billion for the period, a 9.9% increase from the previous year as a result of investments and accounting effects.

Overall capital expenditure in 2019 was EUR9.95 billion, of which more than 50% was allocated toward decarbonisation, according to the company.

Enel said it increased its renewables capacity by about 3 gigawatts and registered a reduction of 4.1 gigawatts in coal generation.

The company said it would propose a dividend increase to EUR0.328 a share for 2019.

Enel met all its strategic goals for 2019, it said, and confirmed the targets outlined in the 2020-2022 strategic plan.

"With regards to the possible consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the group has implemented a series of preventive measures," according to Enel. "In light of the first results of the measures implemented, no significant impact on 2020 financial results are expected."

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 592 M
EBIT 2019 10 046 M
Net income 2019 4 462 M
Debt 2019 46 260 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 59 873 M
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,00  €
Last Close Price 5,89  €
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-16.71%64 874
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.02%109 039
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.83%67 258
IBERDROLA-5.08%60 705
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.21%58 897
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.08%58 138
