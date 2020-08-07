Enel S p A : X further expands its EV charging network reaching 50,000 charging points available throughout Europe

Media Relations

ENEL X FURTHER EXPANDS ITS EV CHARGING NETWORK REACHING 50,000 CHARGING POINTS AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EUROPE

JuicePass users are now enabled to access a network of over 50,000 charging points across Europe, mainly made accessible under the Hubject platform

Rome, August 7th, 2020 - Enel X expands its electric vehicle (EV) charging network to more than 50,000 public charging points, marking a significant increase from about 30,000 already available in early June, by kicking off eRoaming connectivity with North European EV charging point operator Last Mile Solutions as well as has·to·be and E.ON. Under the framework of the Hubject e-mobility platform, this progress now allows Enel X JuicePass app users to charge their EVs, without signing new contracts, in the charging points operated by Last Mile Solutions, has·to·be and E.ON, on a network of around 20,000 additional charging points in Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands.

"Enel X is now adding around 20,000 charging points to the JuicePass network reaching more than 50,000. This is in line with our strategy: we continue to execute our vision of creating a smooth charging experience throughout Europe, exploiting the potential for simplification and ease of use through the enabling technology of eRoaming, offered by Hubject, the most reliable and fastest choice for interconnecting Charging Point Operators and Mobility Service Providers," said Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO. "Through our interoperability partners, as well as through our own network, we connect the entire Mediterranean area from the heel of Italy's boot to the northern part of Europe, allowing our customers to start moving on European roads again and enjoy summer vacation with no hurdles. We do this by guaranteeing an increasingly widespread network and by developing new products that can meet the needs of cross-country mobility and fast and ultra-fast charging. Furthermore, we've recently reached a major milestone in our public charging network deployment plan in Italy, which now crossed the threshold of 10,000 charging points installed and operated by Enel X."

JuicePass customers will now be able to use the app and cross the borders with one single interface from the Nordics through Germany, Austria and Switzerland on their trip to Italy. Travelling with an EV is sustainable and easy thanks to the information provided by the app on the charging point locations, the available power, the type of connector, real-time availability and flexible tariffs tailored to customer needs, overcoming range anxiety and just enjoying European summer in a comfortable and sustainable way.

Thanks to its own investments and to interoperability agreements, Enel X is expected to increase its network of public and private charging points made available worldwide to approximately 736,000 by 2022 from around 130,000 available today, with the aim to support the uptake of EVs and the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Interoperability, or eRoaming, is a structural component of the Enel X mission to create charging solutions for all types of use (home, office, transit) that are accessible through a single point of access, namely Enel X's JuicePass app. This app is the single interface for Enel X customers to charge at home and the office as well as to access Enel X's and its partners' public charging points network.

