Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/03 11:40:34 am
6.069 EUR   -1.24%
01:00pItaly plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
RE
03/26ENEL S P A : Draws Up Coronavirus Insurance Policy for Employees
DJ
03/19ENEL S P A : Net Income Fell in 2019; Confirms 2020 Targets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Italy plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
Fraccaro arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome

Italy plans to extend the special powers it has to shield key industries from unwanted foreign interest, a senior government official said on Saturday, adding that the measures would apply to investors from other European Union nations.

The plan reflects concerns in Italy's ruling coalition that foreign investors could take advantage of the recent collapse of share prices triggered by the coronavirus crisis to buy assets in industries deemed as strategic for the country.

Cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro said on Saturday that Rome would expand its vetting powers to the whole banking and insurance sector, as well as the health and food industry. A draft will be soon proposed to Italy's cabinet, he added.

"The legislation will also apply to transactions within the European Union," said Fraccaro, a prominent member of the ruling 5-Star Movement.

The new scheme would allow the government to oppose any move by non-EU and EU players to buy a stake in companies considered to be strategically important.

Since Feb. 23, when Italy imposed the first set of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Milan's all-share stock index has fallen by almost 35%.

"It's clear that at this time it's necessary to include under state protection those industries that are fundamental for the country's development, and widen its scope at a European level," Fraccaro said. "Our priority is safeguarding national interest form any speculative aim."

Existing legislation on the so-called 'golden powers' gives the government the right to veto stake-building by non-EU players in strategic companies operating in the defence, energy and telecoms industries, as well as key financial infrastructure including the Milan Bourse and payment systems.

Fraccaro said that, according to its draft proposal, the government would be allowed to intervene by its own initiative, without waiting for any formal notification from the companies involved.

He added that it was also necessary to set lower disclosure thresholds for listed companies at which investors were requested to notify their purchases to the stock market watchdog, Consob.

Influential parliamentary security committee (COPASIR) last month urged the government to prepare a contingency plan to ward off hostile takeovers of top lenders and insurers.

Committee members pointed to the risk that takeovers could distance the country's lenders from their home turf, with implications for the refinancing of Rome's 2.4 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) debt.

(Editing by Helen Popper)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Giulio Piovaccari
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -1.24% 6.069 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
ENI SPA -5.21% 9.325 Delayed Quote.-32.65%
LEONARDO 3.85% 6.314 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 6.89% 7200 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
TERNA S.P.A. -1.60% 5.52 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENEL S.P.A.
01:00pItaly plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
RE
03/26ENEL S P A : Draws Up Coronavirus Insurance Policy for Employees
DJ
03/19ENEL S P A : Net Income Fell in 2019; Confirms 2020 Targets
DJ
03/19ENEL S.P.A. : Annual results
CO
03/16ENEL S.P.A. : annual earnings release
03/09TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Fined EUR116 Million in Fiber Case; To Appeal Decision
DJ
03/06ENEL S P A : Telecom Italia fined 116 million euros for broadband market abuse
RE
03/04EXCLUSIVE : Mexican private sector pitches $92 billion in energy investment - do..
RE
02/28Telecom Italia Confirms Talks with KKR on Fiber Network Development
DJ
02/27Investment Funds Move to Exit From Sector -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 592 M
EBIT 2019 10 220 M
Net income 2019 4 074 M
Debt 2019 46 260 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 62 465 M
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,76  €
Last Close Price 6,15  €
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Angelo Taraborrelli Independent Director
Alberto Bianchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-14.18%70 810
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.47%117 655
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.32%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.02%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.65%59 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-17.74%57 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group