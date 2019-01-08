DGAP-News: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Delivers Initial Units to hifarms



08.01.2019 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ('EHT') is pleased to announce that the first Controlled Environment Agricultural Units ('CEAU') manufactured for hifarms are ready for deployment. The CEAUs are the first to be delivered under the Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with hifarms, executed in November 2018, to supply autonomous grow units to hifarms for the precision cultivation and processing of medical cannabis.

Follow the link to see the initial CEAU's. Click Here

John Gamble, CEO of EHT states that 'We are pleased to deliver the first of the CEAUs and are anticipating positive results following the first trials. Our proprietary materials and manufacturing processes are ideal for delivering the precise environments required for clean, high-quality medical cannabis that the hifarms team is known for.'

The initial units will be delivered to two federally licensed production sites in the Greater Toronto Area and will be put into service immediately to produce medical cannabis using hifarms' proprietary cultivation systems. Both sites will be monitored closely by hifarms personnel using their active cloud platform to ensure quality and execution of the system. Since legalization, Canadian Licensed Producers have struggled to deliver cannabis that meets Health Canada's rigid quality standards. Amid product recalls and revoked licenses, medical patients have been faced with constant shortages, or worse, contaminated products.

hifarms President Casey Ruttan says 'This is a perfect application for our CEAUs. Medical cannabis requires a tightly controlled environment to be free of contamination and this is very difficult with traditional cultivation methods. The quality of EHT's construction, combined with hifarms' proprietary systems will ensure that medical patients have access to a consistent and reliable source of clean, traceable medicine.'

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About hifarms

hifarms delivers proprietary, comprehensive vertical cultivation technologies, turn-key components, and production and sales of cannabis and cannabis-related derivatives. Patent applications for hifarms' technologies are in process.

Vertical cultivation technologies include knowledge, expertise, experience and perspective of methods and practices of irrigation systems, nutrient delivery mechanisms, natural, artificial and supplemental lighting, environment control, fluid and air dynamics, system automation, data collection, robotics, machine vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, plant recipes, electrical systems and farm operations and management. Turn-key components include any comprehensive technical drawings, working beta units and production-ready components of the systems and sub-systems noted above.

Production and sales of cannabis and cannabis-related derivatives includes dried flower, concentrated oils, and capsules for the medical market. This includes direct sales to licensed consumers and wholesale sales to other licensed producers throughout Canada and the world.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward?looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the 'Opportunities') involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/41978