Energa : Current Report No. 14/2019

Date of preparation: 3 June 2019

Topic: Supplementary information on persons appointed to the positions of Members of the Management Board of ENERGA SA - supplementation of the current report No. 12/2019

Legal basis: Article 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

The Management Board of ENERGA S.A. (the 'Company') hereby provides information on the Members of the Management Board of the Company appointed on 30 May 2019 by the Supervisory Board of the Company to the Management Board of the 6th term of office of ENERGA SA as of 31 May 2019.

Mr. Grzegorz Ksepko - Vice-President of the Management Board for Corporate Matters

Grzegorz Ksepko has been ENERGA S.A.'s Vice-President since 1 February 2016. In the course of his work in the management board of the company, he exercised functional supervision over the following areas of ENERGA SA operations: management of the organisation and corporate governance as well as values and standards of conduct in the capital group, personnel policy, institutional relations, corporate and ownership supervision, management by objectives, internal communication, CSR and environmental policy He conducted, among others, an innovative project of internal restructuring (Implementation of the Optimal Structure of the Energa Capital Group), as a result of which the number of entities in the Group has been halved. He was also responsible for the process of replacing the existing corporate governance with an agreement on cooperation and effective implementation of its provisions.

He is a graduate of the University of Gdańsk's Faculty of Law and Administration (2001). In 2004, he completed a public prosecutor trainee programme at the Regional Public Prosecution Office in Gdańsk and passed the public prosecutor examination. He was admitted to the bar in November 2005. In July 2006, he became a Partner at Kancelaria Radców Prawnych i Adwokatów Głuchowski Siemiątkowski Zwara i Partnerzy (a law firm). In November 2010, he was promoted to a Senior Partner, taking an executive position. In his law practice, he specialised mostly in corporate law, business services, criminal law, criminal tax law, civil law, administrative law and matters relating to the oil and power sector. Additionally, he provided services to other businesses, including consulting in the broad area of corporate governance. In 2003-2007, he sat on the Supervisory Board of Agencja Rozwoju Pomorza SA (the Pomeranian Development Agency) with its registered office in Gdańsk. He was one of the leading authors of a proposal for the Lustration Act and amendment to the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance, drafted in 2006. He also participated in the work on the Personal Bankruptcy Bill, an amendment to the Act on the General Counsel to the State Treasury, an amendment to the Press Law, an amendment to the Act on Weapons and Ammunition, an amendment to the Penal Code, and he drafted proposals for regulations of the Minister of Regional Development in the field of public aid. In 1996, he completed the Fourth Annual Summer School for Young Social and Political Leaders of the Polish Robert Schuman Foundation and in 1997, the English language school at the University of California Los Angeles.

In accordance with the submitted declaration, Mr Grzegorz Ksepko does not pursue any form of activity competitive to ENERGA S.A., does not participate in any competitive company as a partner in a civil law partnership, partnership or as a member of a governing body of a capital company and does not participate in any other competing legal entity as a member of its governing body. Mr Grzegorz Ksepko is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Mr. Jacek Kościelniak - Vice-President of the Management Board for Finance

A member of the Management Board of Energa S.A. since 17 January 2017. He performs functional supervision over the following areas of activity of ENERGA SA: financial planning and analysis, financial reporting and consolidation, financial policy, financial risk management of the Group, business controlling, remuneration of members of the governing bodies of the companies of the ENERGA Group, investor relations, relations with stakeholders.

He is a graduate of the School of Economics in Katowice (currently the University of Economics). Expert in finance and accounting. Auditor. He was the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Upper Silesian Regional Development Agency and a member of the board of the Upper Silesian Restructuring Fund. He also worked for the EUROSTAT Working Group, whose task was to prepare and develop the European Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Member of the Parliament of the 5th term, at that time a member of the Public Finance Committee. From January to November 2007, he was Secretary of State at the Office of the Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Council of Ministers. In 2007-2011, he was Vice-President of the Supreme Chamber of Control. Co-author of publications on forensic audit and state control.

Mr. Dominik Wadecki - Vice-President of the Management Board for Operations

Graduate of the Faculty of Law of the Catholic University of Lublin. Completed controller apprenticeship at the Supreme Audit Office with honours, and post-graduate studies

at the Warsaw School of Economics, Collegium of Business Administration. He began his professional career in 1997 in the banking sector, working for Pierwszy Komercyjny Bank S.A.

in Lublin. From 1999 to 2007, he worked for the Supreme Audit Office, where he was responsible for examining the implementation of the state budget and monetary policy, privatization of banks, operation of capital market supervision authorities, the investment operations of banks, and the effectiveness of the tax relief system. Since 2008, he has worked in the energy sector. As an internal auditor at Polska Grupa Energetyczna, he examined the full range of operations of the companies belonging to the group, and participated in the development of the PGE operating model. In 2010, he was a member of the Supervisory Board and of the Management Board of PGE Zamojska Korporacja Energetyczna S.A. He gained executive experience at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, as well as at Polska Spółka Gazownictwa sp. z o.o. and the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management. He joined Energa Capital Group in 2017. He worked at Energa Logistyka Sp. z o.o. as managing director, member of the board, and most recently president of the board.

