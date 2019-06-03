Log in
ENERGA SA

ENERGA SA

(ENGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/31
7.74 PLN   +0.65%
05:34pENERGA : Current Report No. 16/2019
PU
04:24pENERGA : Current Report No. 15/2019
PU
01:19pENERGA : Current Report No. 14/2019
PU
Energa : Current Report No. 16/2019

06/03/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

Date: June 3, 2019

Title of the report: Correction to the Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period ended on March 31, 2019.

Legal basis: Article 56 clause 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - current and periodic information

The Management Board of ENERGA S.A. ('the Company') informs that due to the reassessment of financial data it was notified on June 3, 2019, that for the purpose of the Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period ended on March 31, 2019, the classification of liabilities due to issued eurobonds in the amount of PLN 2 151 million which mature on March 19, 2020, has not been revised. The liability was presented as long-term liabilities, whereas it should have been classified as the short-term liabilities.

As a result of the foregoing, apart from the changes in the Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2019, in the explanatory note 17.3. Financial liabilities of the Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period ended on March 31, 2019, the presentation of this liability will be accordingly corrected, whereas in the Information to the Condensed consolidated report of the ENERGA Group for the first quarter of 2019, the current ratio will change (1.1 instead of 1.9).

The Management Board of the Company will make immediate changes in the aforesaid documents by placing correct financial data and will make them public in a separate periodic report.

Disclaimer

Energa SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 21:33:08 UTC
