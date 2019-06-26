Energa : Current Report No 20/2019

Date of preparation: 26 June 2019

Subject: Content of the Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of ENERGA SA

Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

The Management Board of ENERGA SA ('Company') submits enclosed herewith content of the resolutions adopted by the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 25 June 2019, together with the voting results. The Management Board of the Company also informs that the AGM did not depart from considering any of the planned items on the agenda and that during the AGM Mr. Filip Wejman the Representative of Shareholder Foundation Client Earth - Prawnicy dla Ziemi raised objections to resolutions No.: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26. The objections were recorded to the AGM protocol.