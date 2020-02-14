Log in
ENERGA SA

ENERGA SA

(ENGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/13
7.4 PLN   0.00%
Energa : Current Report No. 9/2020

02/14/2020 | 01:52pm EST

Date: 14 February 2020

Subject: Information from Elektrownia Ostrołęka sp. z o.o. on suspension of works related to the construction of Ostrołęka 'C' Power Plant

Legal basis: Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - inside information

With reference to current report No. 33/2018 of 12 July 2018 and current report No. 56/2018 of 29 December 2018, the Management Board of Energa SA (Issuer) hereby informs that the Issuer has learned of the following circumstances:

- Elektrownia Ostrołęka sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Ostrołęka (Company), the entity implementing the construction of Ostrołęka 'C' Power Plant with the capacity of approx. 1,000 MW (Project), instructed the general contractor of the Contract for the Construction of Ostrołęka 'C' Power Plant with the capacity of approx. 1,000 MW of 12 July 2018 (Contract) to suspend all the Contract-related works,

- the Company instructed the contractor of the Agreement on reconstruction of the railway infrastructure for Ostrołęka 'C' Power Plant of 4 October 2019 (Railway contract) to suspend the implementation of this contract with the effective date of suspension being 14 February 2020.

Suspension of the works is caused by suspended Project financing, as a result of the Memorandum of Understanding on Further Actions within the Ostrołęka 'C' Project between Energa SA and Enea S.A. concluded on 13 February 2020 (which the Issuer announced in the earlier current report No. 8/2020 of 13 February 2020).

Disclaimer

Energa SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 18:51:01 UTC
