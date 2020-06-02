Log in
ENERGA SA    ENG   PLENERG00022

ENERGA SA

(ENG)
  Report
Exclusive: COVID-19 pushes Poland to accelerate exit from ailing coal - sources

06/02/2020 | 01:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Wujek Coal Mine is seen during sunset in Katowice

By Agnieszka Barteczko

Poland, the European Union's biggest hard coal producer, is considering closing at least three mines in coming months as the coronavirus pandemic forces it to accelerate its exit from the sector, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Poland, the only EU member to refuse to pledge to become climate neutral by 2050, has long had a close relationship with coal, which has historically been a pillar of its economy. However the sector has often been loss-making in recent years, even as the state has sought to financially prop it up.

The closures being looked at by the government include the Wujek mine, three industry sources told Reuters, declining to be named. Wujek was the site of one of the bloodiest protests during communist rule and is a symbol of the nation's ties to coal.

The State Assets Ministry, which supervises the coal industry, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In the past five years the government has merged several mines and also gradually closed a handful. It has been reluctant to move more quickly, mindful of violent protests by miners that have taken place in the past.

But the sources said the COVID-19 outbreak had changed the strategic thinking within the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government as it struggles to allocate state funds to support an economy reeling from lockdown.

"The crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will cost huge amounts of money. From the point of view of public finances, we cannot afford further financing of coal mining," a government source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

RESCUE PACKAGE

The closures being considered would affect at least two mines owned by PGG, Poland's biggest coal group, including Wujek, according to the three industry sources. They would also affect one or more mines owned by state-run utility Tauron, two of the sources said.

Overall, the closures could lead to the loss of thousands of jobs, two sources said. It is likely to be announced after a presidential election, expected to take place in late June, they added.

PGG declined to comment while Tauron did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PGG said in April that it could incur a quarterly loss of 700 million zlotys ($178.25 million) if it does not take any action to ease the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

The PGG mines would likely be taken over in the third quarter by state company SRK, which would gradually wind them down if the plan goes ahead, according to the sources. Poland may try to partly finance the restructuring with money from the new EU Just Transition Fund, which is aimed at helping wean the bloc off fossil fuels, the people said.

PGG has eight mines in total at present, and Tauron has three, while other companies own a handful.

Poland has announced one of the biggest rescue packages in Europe, in terms of direct government spending versus gross domestic product, in the hope of resuscitating sectors such as trade and manufacturing, which PiS believes are needed to prop up the economy in the long term.

(Additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski and Anna Koper; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGA SA 1.27% 8 End-of-day quote.12.99%
GOLD -0.92% 1726.08 Delayed Quote.14.67%
HOPE, INC. -2.09% 2713 End-of-day quote.-15.75%
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. 9.18% 5.28 End-of-day quote.-33.67%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 2.12% 4.293 End-of-day quote.-0.81%
SILVER -2.15% 17.93 Delayed Quote.1.31%
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A. 4.45% 1.29 End-of-day quote.-21.34%
Financials
Sales 2019 12 180 M 3 103 M 3 103 M
Net income 2019 582 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2019 5 141 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 313 M 836 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ENERGA SA
Duration : Period :
Energa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,84 PLN
Last Close Price 8,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 7,50%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Golinski Chief Executive Officer
Paula Ziemiecka-Ksiezak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominik Wadecki Chief Operating Officer
Marek Kasicki Chief Financial Officer
Zbigniew Wtulich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGA SA12.99%836
NEXTERA ENERGY5.57%125 128
ENEL S.P.A.-1.05%79 154
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.71%72 083
IBERDROLA5.66%69 393
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.13%64 256
