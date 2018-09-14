Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Energen Corporation Merger

Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors (“Board”) of Energen Corporation
(“Energen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGN)
related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (NASDAQ GS: FANG)
in a transaction announced on August 14, 2018 (the “Proposed
Transaction”).
On August 14, 2018, the Board caused Energen to enter into an agreement
and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Diamondback. Pursuant
to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Energen will
receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of
Energen common stock.
On September 13, 2018, Diamondback filed a Form S-4 Registration
Statement (“Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Proposed
Transaction, which recommends that Energen’s shareholders vote in favor
of the Proposed Transaction. Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related
to the Registration Statement, including whether the Registration
Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed
Transaction.
If you own common stock of Energen and purchased any shares before
August 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220,
Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail
at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
