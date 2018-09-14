Log in
ENERGEN CORPORATION (EGN)

ENERGEN CORPORATION (EGN)
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Energen Corporation Merger

09/14/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors (“Board”) of Energen Corporation (“Energen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGN) related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (NASDAQ GS: FANG) in a transaction announced on August 14, 2018 (the “Proposed Transaction”).

On August 14, 2018, the Board caused Energen to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Diamondback. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Energen will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock.

On September 13, 2018, Diamondback filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement (“Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which recommends that Energen’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related to the Registration Statement, including whether the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.

If you own common stock of Energen and purchased any shares before August 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
