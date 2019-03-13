Log in
ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL

(EDP)
Energias de Portugal : 4th Coupon Interest Payment

03/13/2019

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 4th coupon and reimbursement with the Central Securities Depository code EDPUOM will be payable since 18th March 2019 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 5.375000000000 %

* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:28:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 406 M
EBIT 2019 2 130 M
Net income 2019 851 M
Debt 2019 14 290 M
Yield 2019 5,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
P/E ratio 2020 13,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 11 873 M
Chart ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Duration : Period :
Energias de Portugal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Chief Financial Officer
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL6.49%13 398
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.88%65 802
ENEL9.00%63 077
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.82%61 012
IBERDROLA8.78%56 172
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.67%53 466
